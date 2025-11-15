Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Czech Republic and Gibraltar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Czech Republic will welcome Gibraltar to the Andruv Stadion on Monday evening in Group L of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides enter this fixture in contrasting form, with Czechia looking to consolidate their playoff position while Gibraltar remain rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point.

Match preview

Czechia sit second in Group L with 13 points from seven matches, having recorded four wins, one draw, and two defeats.

They trail leaders Croatia by four points but remain well placed in the playoff zone heading into the final game of the qualifiers.

Their goal difference of +4; 12 scored and eight conceded reflects a team that can create chances and score consistently, though they are not without defensive vulnerabilities.

Their recent form, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions, shows steady if unspectacular consistency.

The hosts enter this contest fresh from a confidence-boosting 1-0 friendly win over San Marino, a result that helped reset morale after their disappointing 2-1 loss to the Faroe Islands in their previous qualifier.

Interim head coach Jaroslav Kostl, who took charge for the San Marino match, will now oversee a critical period as Czechia look to secure their playoff ticket.

With Croatia having already sealed top spot and automatic qualification, Czechia’s priority is maintaining second place.

Their 13 points currently keep them ahead of the Faroe Islands, who have already completed their eight matches and sit on 12 points - meaning a win for Czechia would further confirm their playoff berth.

Home form has been a major strength for the Czechs, with two wins and one draw from three qualifying matches at the Andruv Stadion.

Gibraltar’s story has been the complete opposite as they sit bottom of Group L with zero points from seven matches and are already eliminated from World Cup contention.

It has been a disastrous campaign: three goals scored, 22 conceded, and no wins, no draws, no hope of turning things around at this stage.

Scott Wiseman’s side suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Montenegro in their last match despite taking an early lead, ultimately collapsing as they have in many games this cycle.

Their away record is equally grim, with three defeats from three, and their usual deep defensive setup has not prevented heavy losses against superior opposition.

The head-to-head history also leaves little room for optimism from a Gibraltar perspective. The only previous meeting between these nations ended in a commanding 4-0 Czech victory away from home, a match that showcased the gulf in quality at both ends of the pitch.

Gibraltar have now lost nine consecutive matches, failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 outings, and are winless in 12 attempts. Everything points toward another challenging night for the visitors.

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWLWDL

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

LWDDLW

Gibraltar World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LLLLLL

Gibraltar form (all competitions):

LLLLLL







Team News

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick is expected to return to the starting XI after scoring three goals in his last two club appearances and featuring off the bench in the friendly win over San Marino.

Interim coach Kostl is likely to rely on his key men, including Vladimir Coufal at right-back and Tomas Soucek in midfield.

Defensive pairing Jaroslav Zeleny and Martin Vitik could again be deployed at centre-back as the hosts aim for stability at the back.

With pride the only thing left to play for, Gibraltar will likely stick to familiarity.

Jaylan Hankins is set to continue in goal as they round off their qualification campaign.

A back four of Ethan Jolley, Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, and Liam Jessop - who scored in their last outing - are expected.

James Scanlon should retain his role on the flank, while Dylan Borge is likely to lead the line with support from Nicholas Pozo.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Coufal, Vitik, Zeleny, Jemelka; Cerv, Soucek; Cerny, Sulc, Kusej; Schick

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Hankins; Jessop, Lopes, Ronan, Jolley; Mauro, Annesley, Torilla; Scanlon, Borge, Pozo

We say: Czech Republic 3-0 Gibraltar

Czechia’s strong home form, superior squad depth, and the visitors’ ongoing struggles point toward a straightforward outcome.

Gibraltar's defensive issues and lack of cutting edge suggest they will struggle to contain a motivated Czech side. A comfortable 3-0 victory for the hosts looks the most likely scenario.

