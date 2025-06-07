Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Croatia and Czech Republic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Croatia and Czech Republic, group L's two standout teams, will come face-to-face at the Opus Arena on Monday evening in UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

The hosts won their opening group game 7-0 against Gibraltar, while the visitors have a flawless record with three victories from their three fixtures.

Match preview

Croatia first gained admission into UEFA in June 1993, three months after the qualifying process for the 1994 FIFA World Cup had started, meaning they were unable to enter the competition.

That meant Croatia's first qualification campaign was for the 1996 European Championship, where they advanced to the quarter-finals, and they have qualified for 14 of the 16 tournaments held since.

Zlatko Dalic, in charge since October 2017, has enjoyed particular success with Croatia, with the Checkered Ones finishing as runners-up at World Cup 2018 and finishing third at World Cup 2022.

Having established themselves as one of Europe's powerhouse nations, Croatia are overwhelming favourites to top group L, and a victory against their strongest contenders on Monday would certainly strengthen their prospects.

Croatia started their qualifying campaign with a commanding 7-0 victory over Gibraltar, giving them significant confidence ahead of Monday's clash, while they are undefeated in the last three encounters with Czech Republic, with two draws and one victory.

The visitors are in greater form heading into Monday's clash, though, as Czech Republic are undefeated in their last eight games - with six wins and two draws - while Croatia have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six outings.

Three of Czech Republic's recent victories have come in this competition, as Ivan Hasek's side have defeated Faroe Islands (2-1), Gibraltar (4-0) and Montenegro (2-0).

That leaves Czech Republic at the top of group L with nine points, leaving them on course to qualify for the first World Cup since their group stage exit in 2006's competition.

While they have struggled to qualify for football's most prestigious tournament, Czech Republic have been ever-present at the European Championship since gaining independence ahead of the 1996 tournament, and they will be hoping to replicate that qualifying success in their final five group L fixtures to ensure a spot at the upcoming World Cup.

Team News

Croatia recorded a stunning 7-0 victory in an extremely dominant performance against Gibraltar last week, and several of the players that started that match should retain their spots in this one.

Luka Modric started that triumph on the bench, but the legendary midfielder is likely to partner Lovro Majer in central midfield, with Mario Pasalic playing slightly further forward.

Ante Budimir scored 24 goals in 42 appearances for Osasuna this season, and having scored again against Gibraltar last time out, the striker should lead the line on Monday.

As for Czech Republic, Patrik Schick has scored four goals in their three World Cup qualifiers thus far, and the striker is expected to start against Croatia.

Adam Hlozek is a doubt after being taken off with an injury just 28 minutes into their 2-0 win against Montenegro last week, meaning Lukas Provod could start in his place.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Modric, Majer; Baturina, Pasalic, Perisic; Budimir

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Coufal, Holes, Krejci, Zeleny; Soucek, Cerv; Cerny, Sulc, Provod; Schick

We say: Croatia 2-1 Czech Republic

These two sides are the clear frontrunners to progress from group L, and a victory in this match could play a key role in determining who finishes at the top of the table.

Croatia are undefeated in their last three meetings, with two draws and one win, and we believe the superb quality in their squad will help lead them to another victory to maintain their unbeaten record against Czech Republic.

