Preview: Fortuna Sittard vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Dec 2025 00:07

AZ Alkmaar will look to extend their unbeaten run to five games in a row in all competitions when they continue their Eredivisie campaign away to Fortuna Sittard on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors are sixth in the Dutch league table, boasting 25 points from their opening 15 games of the campaign, while the hosts are 13th with 18 points, two behind ninth-placed Heerenveen.

Match preview

Fortuna are going through a rough patch, having failed to win in their last five games across all competitions.

They are heading into this fixture following a 3-2 defeat to Almere City in the KNVB Cup, their third consecutive loss.

In the league, Danny Buijs's side have failed to win in their last four games, including two consecutive defeats against PEC Zwolle and Ajax.

Fortuna have a decent home record in the league, having picked up four wins and two draws from eight games, but have failed to win in three of their last four matches.

Last season, Fortuna won 1-0 at home against AZ, their first victory in their own backyard in four attempts; they lost the remaining three.

© Imago

AZ, on the other hand, have been in impressive form, remaining unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions.

However, the league form needs to improve for Maarten Martens's side, who have failed to win in their last four games, losing three of them.

AZ were on course for a win against Go Eagles in their previous Eredivisie game, but were held to a 2-2 draw after conceding a late goal.

Prior to that, De Kaasboeren lost 1-0 to Twente, 3-1 to Heerenveen, and 5-1 to PSV Eindhoven, but they have picked up more wins on the road than at home.

AZ are also trying to climb up the table in the UEFA Conference League, as they find themselves in 14th position after a win and a draw in their last two games.

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

L L D D W

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

L L L D D

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

D L L L W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

D W D W L

Team News

© Imago

Fortuna Sittard will be without Ramazan Bayram, Daley Sinkgraven and Alen Halilovic, who have all been ruled out through injury.

Justin Hubner is still suspended for this game after missing the last one through suspension, while Marko Kerkez has been ruled out as well.

AZ do not have any major injury issues at the moment, but Martens could bring in Weslley Pinto and Mateo Chavez.

Mexx Meerdink (groin), Seiya Maikuma (knee), Jordy Clasie (ankle) are doubtful for this game, while Denso Kasius is out until mid-February.

Troy Parrott has been in tremendous form this season, having scored eight goals in the Eredivisie already and he is likely to play a crucial role again this weekend.

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Pinto, van Ottele, Marquez, Adewoye; Michut, Fosso; Peterson, Ihattaren, Lonwijk; Sierhuis

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Goes, Penetra, Chavez; Koopmeiners, Smit, Mijnans; Pinto, Parrott, Jensen

We say: Fortuna Sittard 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

There have been over two goals in six of the last eight fixtures between the two sides, and we expect both teams to score. Both teams are on poor runs in the league, but we predict AZ will secure a win given the momentum from their recent results.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.