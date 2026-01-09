Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs Fortuna Sittard - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 Jan 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 22:44

Round 18 of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign sees Go Ahead Eagles and Fortuna Sittard face off at De Adelaarshorst on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting 11th and 13th in the league table, the sides endured an up-and-down first half of the season, leaving them hovering between the European places and the drop zone.

Match preview

Featuring in the group stages of a UEFA competition for the first time since 1984-85, Go Ahead Eagles’ Europa League commitments have undeniably taken a toll on their domestic campaign.

With only one league win recorded since early November, Melvin Boel’s men have managed just four victories from 17 matches so far, the second-fewest of any team outside the bottom three.

A 1-1 draw against Groningen in their most recent outing saw the pride of the IJssel Kowet move up to 19 points—five clear of relegation danger and four adrift of the final European spot.

Having not taken to the field in three weeks, Go Ahead Eagles will need to quickly shake off any festive rustiness as they prepare for a hectic January schedule: five games over 18 days across three competitions.

Sunday’s hosts have fared well on home turf more often than not this term, losing just one of eight league matches. Their record against this weekend’s visitors also bodes well, with just one defeat from the last seven meetings.

© Imago

Fortuna Sittard narrowly edged AZ Alkmaar 4-3 to draw the curtain on 2025 and will head into the New Year with optimism, looking to push on after a difficult spell.

Danny Buijs’s men were on a three-game losing streak and without a victory in five matches before their seven-goal thriller, where Philip Brittijn struck an 86th-minute winner to spark bedlam at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Sitting two points clear of Go Ahead Eagles, the Fortunezen are currently involved in a frenetic battle to secure the final Conference League playoff spot, with only four points separating eighth-placed FC Utrecht from PEC Zwolle in 14th.

Like their upcoming opponents, Fortuna have also been largely reliant on home results, picking up 17 of their 21 points in front of their fans, which highlights how poor they have been on the road.

However, Sunday’s visitors came away with maximum points from their most recent trip to Deventer back in August 2024, when Alen Halilovic and Makan Aiko netted second-half goals to secure a 2-0 victory.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

W

L

D

D

L

D

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

W

D

Fortuna Sittard Eredivisie form:

W

D

D

L

L

W

Fortuna Sittard form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Go Ahead Eagles’ Robbin Weijenberg and Pim Saathof both remain sidelined with knee injuries, although their respective returns to action draw near.

Twenty-five-year-old Soren Tengstedt remains out with a foot injury he sustained in July, extending his wait for a first appearance of the current campaign.

Gerrit Nauber is another long-term absentee for the hosts due to a broken leg, while Jakob Breum’s availability remains uncertain after missing the Groningen game with a hamstring problem.

Dutch duo Ramazan Bayram and Daley Sinkgraven will not feature for Fortuna this weekend due to knee injuries. Philip Brittijn is also unavailable due to suspension.

The visitors will continue to monitor the fitness of Jasper Dahlhaus and Luka Tunjic after around a month out through injury, while Sunday’s match is expected to come too soon for Alen Halilovic (ankle).

With six goals in his last eight outings, Kaj Sierhuis is now Fortuna’s leading scorer this season, but he still trails Mohammed Ihattaren for direct goal contributions.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Van Zwam, Kramer, James; Meulensteen, Linthorst; Baeten, Goudmijn, Suray; Smit

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Adewoye, Marquez, Van Ottele, Pinto; Fosso, Michut; Peterson, Lonwijk, Ihattaren; Sierhuis

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 Fortuna Sittard

Both Go Ahead Eagles and Fortuna Sittard will be keen to lay down a marker for the second half of the season with a win this weekend.

However, we can see the teams cancelling each other out, with honours even after 90 minutes.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.