James Milner’s record-breaking career in numbers after Brighton midfielder announces retirement

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 10:30 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 10:31

James Milner has announced his retirement from football after a record-breaking 24-year career in the Premier League.

The versatile 40-year-old midfielder has confirmed that he will leave Brighton & Hove Albion after three seasons with the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

Milner began his career with Leeds United before representing Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, spending eight years with the latter before joining Brighton.

Capped 61 times by England between 2009 and 2016, Milner won two Premier League titles with Man City before lifting another with Liverpool, while he also won the Champions League trophy with the Reds in 2019.

In February, Milner broke the all-time record for the most Premier League appearances (658), while he also ranks inside the top 10 for most assists in the division (90).

The West Yorkshireman has now decided to hang up his boots and has taken to social media to thank everyone who has supported him during a memorable journey in football.

"I leave the game with immense pride": Milner confirms retirement from football

© Imago / Visionhaus

“After 24 seasons in the Premier League it feels like the right time to bring an end to my playing career,” Milner posted on Instagram.

“From making my debut for Leeds United, who I supported growing up, at the age of 16 and becoming the Premier League’s youngest scorer, I could never have dreamed of the journey I’ve been on, right through to not being able to lift my foot last year and then coming back to be part of Brighton & Hove Albion qualifying for Europe for the second time in their history at the age of 40.

“To have gone on to represent Newcastle United Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton – and not forgetting a memorable month at Swindon Town – has been an incredible privilege.

“Every club has played a huge role in my life and career, and I want to thank everyone involved – the owners, staff, coaches, teammates and supporters who welcomed me and helped me along the way.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups. But more than anything, it’s the people and friendships I’ve made throughout the game that I’ll cherish forever.

“To the fans, thank you. To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you’ll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too – you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person.

“To my family, thank you for every sacrifice, every mile travelled and every moment of encouragement. None of this would have been possible without you.

“I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Football has given me far more than I could ever have imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey.”