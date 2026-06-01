Newcastle transfer news: Magpies eye £34 million move for PSG star's brother to bolster right flank

By Axel Clody | 01 Jun 2026 09:24

Linked with a move away during every transfer window, Strasbourg's Guela Doue could finally depart this summer. The Ivory Coast international right-back has received a first approach ahead of a possible move at the end of the season.

After finishing the 2025-26 campaign in eighth place in Ligue 1, without European qualification, Strasbourg should brace themselves for a host of offers for their best players. Dutch forward Emanuel Emegha and Argentine midfielder Valentin Barco will continue their careers at "neighbours" Chelsea, given that both clubs share the same BlueCo ownership.

Among the senior members of Gary O'Neil's squad who could pack their bags this summer, Doue's name resurfaces at every transfer window as a potential big-money departure. Valued at £34 million (€40 million) and tipped as the most likely player to leave, the Ivory Coast international defender has remained loyal to Strasbourg since arriving in the summer of 2024, but that situation is expected to change in the coming weeks.

Magpies enter the race for Strasbourg right-back

© Imago / Buzzi

Ranked among the top 10 most valuable players at Strasbourg — with a Transfermarkt valuation of £15 million (€18 million) — the 23-year-old right-back is certain to command a significant profit for the Alsatian club. When he arrived from Stade Rennais, Doue was purchased for a mere £5 million (€6 million). It is clear that Strasbourg will recoup a far more substantial fee.

Although the summer window has not yet officially opened, a first suitor has already stepped forward. According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Newcastle are considering a move for the brother of PSG forward Desire Doue, who is under contract at Strasbourg until June 2029.

The Magpies, coached by Eddie Howe, finished 12th in the Premier League this season but competed in the Champions League, reaching the last 16 before being eliminated by Barcelona.

Having made 34 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, including 29 starts in Ligue 1 and the Conference League combined, Doue will be allowed to leave on condition that Strasbourg receive a minimum of £26 million (€30 million).