How Arne Slot sack 'earthquake' now impacts future of £66m Liverpool star linked with Serie A giants

By Lewis Blain | 01 Jun 2026 08:12

The decision by Liverpool to part company with Arne Slot has sent shockwaves through the club and could have significant consequences beyond the managerial position.

The Reds are preparing for a summer of major change following the departures of several senior players, while recently departed AFC Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is expected to oversee the beginning of a new era at Anfield.

One player whose future may now be thrown back into doubt is long-serving goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who continues to attract strong interest from Juventus.

Arne Slot leaving could push Alisson closer to Anfield exit door

© Iconsport / PA Images

According to reports in Italy, Alisson has already reached a verbal agreement in principle with Juventus over a three-year contract, and is tempted by the chance to finish his career in Serie A.

He explored leaving earlier this year, but Liverpool blocked the move, unwilling to lose another senior figure with Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all departing. Slot was also keen to keep him, viewing the goalkeeper as a major dressing‑room leader.

However, the managerial change has altered the equation. It is now suggested that Alisson now intends to speak with the new boss and explain that he believes his cycle in Merseyside may have come to an end, eight seasons after joining in a £66 million deal.

That discussion will be crucial. If Iraola sees him as essential, Liverpool will likely reject Juventus again, but if the new manager is ready to move towards Giorgi Mamardashvili as first choice, the Serie A giants could be given fresh encouragement.

Should Liverpool keep or sell Alisson this summer?

© Iconsport / SPI

This is one of the biggest decisions Liverpool face in what is already a major summer of change.

From a footballing standpoint, keeping Alisson is the safest option - even at 33, he remains one of the world’s top goalkeepers and a key leader, and replacing that level of quality is difficult.

But there is also a case for moving forward. Mamardashvili was signed as the long‑term No.1, and if Alisson feels his time at Anfield is ending, Liverpool may see this as the right moment to start the next phase.

Much will depend on Iraola’s own view. He inherits a squad already undergoing upheaval and may feel Alisson’s experience is vital during the transition.

Equally, if the Spaniard wants a full reset and believes Mamardashvili is ready, Liverpool could decide this is their last realistic chance to receive a fee for Alisson while beginning a new era in goal.

For now, the goalkeeper’s future is more uncertain than before Slot’s departure, and Juventus are watching closely.