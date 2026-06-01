Sports Mole's The Cage 2026: Harry Kane faces Michael Olise in Bayern vs. Bayern battle

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jun 2026 09:00

The Sports Mole Cage 2026 storms into matchday six with a battle between pure improvisation and cold-blooded finishing after an extremely close matchday five contest between Soweto Samba and Mate Amigos. Inspired by the legendary Nike cage football era, the tournament continues to pit elite trios against one another in fan-decided duels where flair, creativity and personality can change everything in an instant.

This time, Dribble Tornado face Ottoman Spurs in a matchup designed for chaos, tricks and moments of genius.

Introducing the teams

An @FCBayernEN battle headlines Matchday Six of The Cage! ⚔️



?️Dribble Tornado: Olise, Diomande, Guimaraes

⚡️Ottoman Spurs: Kane, Pedro, Yildiz



Who wins? Vote below! ? pic.twitter.com/bIbHSJU5kV — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) June 1, 2026

Dribble Tornado arrive with a style built around movement and unpredictability. Bruno Guimaraes brings rhythm and control in tight spaces, Liverpool-linked Yan Diomande attacks defenders with fearless directness and raw flair, while Michael Olise glides across the cage with elegance, vision and devastating left-footed quality. Their football is loose, expressive and impossible to fully contain.

Ottoman Spurs, meanwhile, combine composure with ruthless efficiency. Kenan Yildiz thrives on creativity and confidence under pressure, Joao Pedro adds sharp movement and instinctive finishing, while Harry Kane brings elite-level precision and leadership into every attack. They play with patience - until the perfect moment appears.

What is the Sports Mole Cage 2026?

The Cage belongs to the supporters.

Fans can vote across Sports Mole social channels and in the website comments section, where every nutmeg, assist and clutch finish fuels the debate. Chemistry, creativity, personality and big-match moments will decide who advances.

Who controls matchday six?