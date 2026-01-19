Most Premier League assists of all time: Where do Wayne Rooney and Mohamed Salah rank in top 10?

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Jan 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 10:39

Since the inaugural season of the Premier League in 1992-93, some of football's best creative talents have found their footing in the English top flight.

Goalscorers will always take the headlines - that is the nature of sport at the highest level, but the importance of creative talents in a football team cannot be overstated.

Indeed, without that creation, the goals simply would not arrive.

Here, Sports Mole presents the list of the top 10 players with the most assists in Premier League history, and there are some truly outstanding footballers on the list.

Top 10 most Premier League assists

Premier League years active: 24 (2002-present)

English teams: Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool

Premier League appearances: 650

Premier League assists: 87

James Milner is the first active player on this list, and he has found his way into the top 10 thanks to his incredible longevity, which has seen him play Premier League football for 24 years.

Used in a variety of positions for his various clubs, the Englishman racked up 12 assists in the 2009-10 season for Aston Villa, his most in a single campaign.

Interestingly, the Brighton & Hove Albion man also holds the joint record for the most assists in a Champions League season (nine), tying with Luis Figo.

Milner's contract with Brighton is due to expire at the end of the current season, and he is widely expected to leave the Seagulls on a free transfer in the middle of 2026.

However, the 40-year-old has continued to show his quality this term, and he has come up with one goal and one assist during the current Premier League campaign.

9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Premier League years active: 10 (2013-2015 and 2017-present)

Teams: Chelsea, Liverpool

Premier League appearances: 315

Premier League assists: 91

Mohamed Salah is one of only two active players to feature on this list, with the Egyptian registering the joint-ninth most assists of any player in Premier League history.

The winger's placement will perhaps be a surprise to some who view him as primarily a goalscorer, but the forward has developed his creative abilities as he has aged, and he is undoubtedly one of the division's most rounded attackers.

During the 2024-25 season for Liverpool, Salah provided 18 assists in the league, and many thought that he would break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record of 20 assists in a single season, but the Reds' talisman was let down by the poor finishing of teammates.

The Egyptian's slow start to the 2025-26 season has since led to strong reports of a January departure after explosive remarks to journalists in December 2025.

Salah has come up with three assists in the Premier League this term to take him onto 91, but it remains to be seen whether the attacker will continue at Anfield for another season due to what has occurred at Anfield during a difficult campaign to date.

Premier League years active: 17 (1998-2015)

English teams: Liverpool

Premier League appearances: 504

Premier League assists: 92

Steven Gerrard is among the finest midfielders to have played in the Premier League, and his assist tally highlights how he was adept at playing incisive passes in behind opposition defences.

The scouser's most productive campaign in terms of setting up teammates came in 2013-14, when he racked up 13 assists as a number six.

Gerrard is often thought of as a goalscoring midfielder, but he demonstrated throughout his career that he possessed a wide range of his skills which made him a world-class star in his position.

Premier League years active: 10 (2010-2020)

English teams: Manchester City

Premier League appearances: 309

Premier League assists: 93

When David Silva came to the Premier League and signed for Manchester City, some observers suggested that he would struggle to adapt to the physical demands of England.

Four league titles and 93 assists later, the Spaniard undoubtedly proved his critics wrong while also showing that he was one of the division's most impactful creators.

Silva registered at least 10 league assists for City four times, with his 15 assists in 2011-12 the most he achieved in a single season in England.

6. Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands)

Premier League years active: 11 (1995-2006)

English teams: Arsenal

Premier League appearances: 315

Premier League assists: 94

Dennis Bergkamp established himself as an Arsenal legend during his 11 years at the club, winning three top-flight titles under the tutelage of Arsene Wenger.

The Dutchman managed to create 13 goals for teammates in the 1998-99 season, though his efforts were rewarded with a second-placed finish.

Bergkamp also enjoyed three more campaigns in which he registered at least 11 assists, with a further three seasons in which he banked nine.

Premier League years active: 19 (1996-2015)

English teams: West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City

Premier League appearances: 609

Premier League assists: 102

Frank Lampard is renowned for his goalscoring prowess, with his tally of 177 Premier League goals the seventh-best return in the history of the division, but he also picked up a number of crucial assists.

The midfielder formed a formidable partnership with Didier Drogba, directly assisting the striker 24 times in the league during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard's zenith in terms of setting up teammates came in the 2004-25 season, when he managed to create 18 goals.

Premier League years active: 16 (2002-2018)

English teams: Everton, Manchester United

Premier League appearances: 491

Premier League assists: 103

As a 16-year-old breaking through at Everton in 2002-03, Wayne Rooney managed to produce an impressive four assists, and he repeated the feat in the following season.

The Englishman joined Manchester United in the summer of 2004, and he assisted on 11 occasions in 2006-07 as a 20-year-old, the joint most he has ever registered.

Between 2005-06 and 2008-09, Rooney set up 36 Premier League goals, and he also secured three league titles in that period.

Premier League years active: 12 (2004-2011 and 2014-2019)

English teams: Arsenal, Chelsea

Premier League appearances: 350

Premier League assists: 111

Cesc Fabregas is a controversial figure having played for both Arsenal and Chelsea, but it is impossible to deny his talent despite the criticism of Gunners supporters.

The Spaniard registered a career-high assist tally of 18 in the Premier League for Chelsea in 2014-15 under Jose Mourinho en route to winning the title.

Fabregas also provided 17 assists in 2007-08 for Arsenal despite being just 20, and his consistency in the final third at both the Emirates and Stamford Bridge was remarkable.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Premier League years active: 11 (2013-14 and 2015-2025)

English teams: Chelsea, Manchester City

Premier League appearances: 288

Premier League assists: 119

Kevin De Bruyne left Manchester City in the summer of 2025 after 10 years at the club, and he departed England having cemented himself as one of division's best ever attacking midfielders.

The Belgian managed to draw level with Henry for the most assists in a single season (20) in 2019-20, and that was one of four campaigns in which he registered at least 16 assists.

De Bruyne averaged 0.5 assists per 90 in the Premier League, and he has a strong claim to be included in the league's all-time XI.

Premier League years active: 22 (1992-2014)

English teams: Manchester United

Premier League appearances: 632

Premier League assists: 162

Ryan Giggs's longevity and ability to stay at the top was arguably his greatest attribute, something that helped him win a record 13 Premier League titles.

The Welshman played for Manchester United for 22 seasons, and while he never produced more than 12 assists in a single top-flight campaign, he played for so long that he ended his career with the most assists of any player to have ever played in the league (162).

Giggs's record is unlikely to be broken by Salah or Milner, which means he is almost certain to stay at the top of this list for a number of years.

