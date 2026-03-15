Real Madrid injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man City: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao latest

By Aishat Akanni | 15 Mar 2026 15:42

Real Madrid will hope to finish the job when they travel to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League tie against Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos hold a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg and will aim to protect that lead - or extend it further - as they seek to confirm their place in the quarter-finals.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side head into the clash on the back of a 4-1 league victory over Elche at the weekend, though the Spanish giants continue to deal with a number of injury concerns ahead of the trip to Manchester.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Real Madrid’s injury and suspension news ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bellingham remains sidelined after picking up a hamstring injury against Rayo Vallecano on February 1. The England international could reportedly be out until April, meaning he is set to miss this crucial Champions League encounter.

Eder Militao

© Imago

© Imago

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is still recovering from a hamstring injury and is considered a major doubt for the trip to Manchester City. The Brazilian is edging closer to full fitness and could potentially make his return towards the end of March.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Cruciate ligament (ACL)

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo’s season is over after suffering an ACL injury during Real Madrid’s clash with Getafe. The Brazilian forward now faces a lengthy rehabilitation period.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Mbappe is currently sidelined with a knee injury, and it remains unclear when the French forward will be able to return to action, depriving Madrid of one of their most dangerous attacking options.

© Imago

© Imago

Status: Doubtful

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April

Ceballos is also a doubt for the Champions League clash after struggling with a calf issue. The midfielder is being assessed ahead of the match, and a late decision will be made on whether he is fit enough.

Ferland Mendy © Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle injury

Possible return date: Late March

Mendy picked up a muscle injury during the first leg against Manchester City and was forced off at half-time after lasting only 45 minutes. The left-back is expected to remain sidelined until late March as he continues his recovery.

© Imago

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Alaba continues to struggle with calf muscle discomfort and may miss the Champions League tie. His potential absence further strains Los Blancos’ defensive options.

Alvaro Carreras

© Imago

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: Unknown

Alvaro Carreras is recovering from a right calf muscle injury that ruled him out of the first leg in the Champions League against Manchester City, and he is also expected to miss the upcoming second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no suspension issues for this match.