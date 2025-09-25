Who are the richest clubs in the world? Sports Mole counts down the top 10 most valuable football clubs on the planet, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Football has long stopped being about just the action on the pitch - instead, the sport has become a global industry, with clubs continually vying for financial leverage and marketing opportunities.

The world's biggest clubs compete on the pitch to bring their fans success and silverware, but away from the grass, they are battling to become the richest football institutions on the planet.

In this article, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the top 10 richest football clubs in the world based on their enterprise value – a measure that involves looking at revenue, income, debt, brand value and commercial growth.

From stadium revenue and exclusive broadcasting rights to sponsorship deals and brand endorsements, the following clubs are leading the way in the football business industry.

Top 10 richest clubs ranked

10 – Chelsea

Value: $3.25bn

Major trophies: 34

Chelsea kick off our list, boasting an approximate value of $3.25bn – a number which reflects their on-field triumphs as well as commercial successes.

The London club have a proud history, but their entry into the elite can be traced back to 2003 and the arrival of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

By injecting unprecedented capital into the club, Chelsea not only transformed the landscape of English football but also marked the start of a new money-dominated era for the sport.

Geopolitical tensions and pressure from the UK government forced Abramovich into selling the club in 2022, with a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly acquiring Chelsea for over $4bn, making it one of the biggest transactions in sports history.

In the handful of transfer windows following the ownership transition, the club have invested over $1bn in the transfer market, underlining their position as one of the most financially powerful clubs in the world.

9 – Tottenham Hotspur

Value: $3.30bn

Major trophies: 26

Tottenham are often ridiculed for their lack of on-field success, but few can deny that the club has been successful when it comes to managing their finances.

The club’s growth has been overseen by chairman Daniel Levy over the past two decades, who has transformed Spurs into one of the most commercially successful teams in the world.

Levy is said to be a shrewd negotiator, with his business minded approach often causing friction with success hungry managers such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Nevertheless, Levy’s ability to balance competitive ambition with sustainable operation has seen Tottenham’s value skyrocket to $3.3bn – a number boosted by the construction of their new stadium in 2019.

8 – Arsenal

Value: $3.40bn

Major trophies: 48

Arsenal are not only regarded as one of the most successful clubs in English football, but they are also one of the richest, with an approximate value of $3.4bn.

The Gunners truly hit the global market under French manager Arsene Wenger, who revolutionised the club, oversaw the transition to the Emirates stadium, and ushered in the most successful period in Arsenal’s on-field history.

Since 2018, the Premier League outfit have been owned entirely by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which is an enterprise led by American billionaire Stan Kroenke.

Despite facing initial criticism for underinvestment during the first few years post Wenger, the ownership has since pumped more money into the club, increasing spending on young talent and infrastructural support.

7 – Paris Saint-Germain

Value: $4.60bn

Major trophies: 55

Paris Saint-Germain began to rapidly ascend the football wealth hierarchy following a Qatar Sports Investments takeover back in 2011.

As a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, QSI have been able to pump enough money into the club to turn them into a titan of modern football.

Over the years, the club have heavily invested in playing personnel, bringing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi to Paris.

Through a combination of their aggressive marketing strategies, strong brand management, and an endless pit of money, PSG’s approximate value has grown to $4.6bn.

6 – Bayern Munich

Value: $5.10bn

Major trophies: 84

Unlike other clubs on the list, Bayern Munich have been able to grow their wealth while respecting a unique ownership model, which blends tradition with corporate backing.

The Bavarian giants are majority owned by their members, with the remaining 25% of the club split among companies such as Adidas, Audi and Allianz.

The financial model allows Bayern to maintain their independence while also benefiting from commercial partnerships – a relationship that has been strained in recent years, with some in the club wanting more commercial capital in order to compete with their rivals on the global stage.

Despite their conservative approach, Bayern Munich are still valued at a mammoth $5.1bn, putting them at the pinnacle of German football.

5 – Manchester City

Value: $5.30bn

Major trophies: 32

Manchester City’s rapid commercial growth is largely thanks to enormous investment from the City Football Group – a holding company which is backed by a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since acquiring City in 2008, the club have been transformed into a global brand with lucrative sponsorships and broadcast contracts worldwide.

A huge investment in the playing personnel has seen City dominate the English football landscape in recent years, though their spending has attracted attention from Financial Fair Play regulations.

Nevertheless, City’s continued success on the field drives their financial growth, which stands at $5.3bn. With the club pumping money into youth development and stadium infrastructure, it is clear the ownership group is looking to drive their financial ambitions even further.

4 – Liverpool

Value: $5.40bn

Major trophies: 68

Liverpool have been a global footballing juggernaut for decades, but under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, they have now become one of the most valuable clubs on the planet.

The Reds are one of the most recognisable brands in the sporting world, and since being taken over by FSG in 2010, their value has jumped to $5.4bn.

The club’s ownership style has often put long-term value ahead of reckless transfer spending – an approach which has generally received a lot of praise from some quarters.

However, that approach has somewhat changed in recent times, with the club making major investments into the playing group under new manager Arne Slot.

Nevertheless, with Liverpool leveraging their proud history with innovative marketing, the Reds have been able to grow their wealth to a new level.

3 – FC Barcelona

Value: $5.65bn

Major trophies: 102

Throughout their history, Barcelona’s hierarchy structure has always embraced tradition, with club members electing a president by popular vote.

While the Catalan giants have been able to amass incredible value, their structure has also led to recent financial instability, with years of overspending and debt accumulation forcing the club into a full financial crisis by 2021.

Club president Joan Laporta has since driven Barcelona back to recovery, with the Spaniard leveraging the club's strong merchandising revenue, broadcast deals and their various sponsorship contracts.

Barcelona’s unique cultural identity and strategic partnerships keep them financially competitive on the world stage, leaving them with an estimated value of $5.65bn.

2 – Manchester United

Value: $6.60bn

Major trophies: 68

Manchester United have experienced a significant dip in performances and results following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but it is fair to say that the club has remained a financial powerhouse throughout that period.

Valued at a giant $6.6bn, the club boast a global fanbase, have substantial revenue from merchandise sales, significant sponsorship deals and also have their own broadcasting rights.

United’s iconic brand makes them a commercial titan, no matter how bad things may get on the field.

The Glazer family controlled the club from 2005 to 2024, until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group acquired a 27.7% stake and took sporting control of Manchester United.

Frustration has grown among supporters due to mounting debt and the alleged neglect of infrastructure, though there is no doubt that the club itself is still highly valued.

1 – Real Madrid

Value: $6.75bn

Major trophies: 106

When it comes to value, Real Madrid stand tall as the wealthiest football club in the world, boasting a gigantic valuation of approximately $6.75bn.

Los Blancos have enjoyed incredible success both on and off the field, which includes enormous revenues from broadcasting rights, merchandising, sponsorship deals and matchday income.

Real Madrid’s history and strong global brand make them a magnet for elite players and lucrative partnership deals. To his credit, Florentino Perez is responsible for the club's recent growth, with the long running President overseeing a number of significant moments for Los Blancos.

Their strategy of balancing tradition with innovation has secured their place as the dominant force in the commercial world – so much so, the club even attempted to spearhead the controversial European Super League, which was meant to rival UEFA’s Champions League.