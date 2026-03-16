Man City vs. Real Madrid How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Mar 2026 07:30 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 08:31

Manchester City and Real Madrid lock horns in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie this week.

The Citizens are tasked with overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Los Blancos at the Bernabeu last week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Man City vs. Real Madrid kick off?

Man City vs. Real Madrid will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Tuesday night.

This contest is one of three taking place on the same evening along with Arsenal vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain, and Sporting Lisbon vs. Bodo/Glimt.

Where is Man City vs. Real Madrid being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Man City’s Etihad Stadium, which holds a capacity of 53,400 spectators.

The Citizens have failed to win their last two home encounters with Real Madrid (D1 L1), having previously won three in a row by an aggregate score of 10-4.

How to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

Man City vs. Real Madrid will not be broadcast live on television in the UK.

Online streaming

Instead, this fixture will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA. You can also keep across all the live action via Man City’s official website and app.

Highlights

Match highlights of Man City vs. Real Madrid will be available on Amazon Prime Video and also on TNT Sports. They can also be viewed on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for Man City and Real Madrid?

Man City will be looking to become just the fifth team in Champions League knockout history to overturn a first-leg deficit of at least three goals when they do battle with 15-time European winners Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side were second best in last week’s clash at the Bernabeu, as Federico Valverde scored a superb first-half hat-trick to put Los Blancos firmly in control of the last-16 tie.

The Citizens, who frustratingly drew 1-1 with West Ham in the Premier League last weekend, know that they must win on the night by at least three goals if they wish to force extra time or progress on aggregate.

As for Los Blancos, they can afford to lose by a two-goal margin and still advance on aggregate to the quarter-finals, where they would most likely face Bayern Munich as they boast a 6-1 first-leg lead over Atalanta BC.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side travel to the Etihad after securing a 4-1 victory over Elche in La Liga last weekend, with in-form captain Valverde among the goalscorers once again.