Liverpool transfer news: 'The worst timing in the club's modern history' — did the Reds make an enormous blunder over Xabi Alonso?

By Axel Clody | 01 Jun 2026 09:30

Without a job since leaving Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso has since been appointed as Chelsea's new manager. It is a piece of timing that Liverpool may live to regret after finally sacking Arne Slot on Saturday.

Tenth in the Premier League and therefore unable to secure European qualification for next season — not even a place in the modest Conference League — Chelsea have chosen their new head coach.

To succeed interim boss Calum McFarlane following the failed appointment of Liam Rosenior, the west London club officially announced Alonso's arrival in mid-May. Out of work since his departure from Real Madrid in January, the Spaniard signed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Chelsea was not Xabi Alonso's first choice

Joining Chelsea was not necessarily Alonso's first choice. A former midfield icon at Liverpool during his playing career — 210 appearances in all competitions between 2004 and 2009 — the 44-year-old was consistently mentioned as a potential successor to Arne Slot at Anfield, and was understood to have prioritised a return to the club. However, likely in response to reports indicating that the Dutchman would remain in charge, Alonso ultimately accepted Chelsea's offer.

And yet, on Saturday 30 May, Liverpool dropped a bombshell by announcing Slot's departure with immediate effect at the end of the 2025-26 season. Too late for Xabi Alonso, who had been unveiled by Chelsea just 13 days earlier. It is a turn of events that the Reds could come to rue.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Iraola now in pole position to replace Slot

A Liverpool fan account described it as "the worst timing in the club's modern history." Instead of Alonso, the Reds are now expected to appoint Andoni Iraola, the former Bournemouth boss, who is one of three favourites to succeed Slot. Despite an impressive record in the Premier League, the Spaniard clearly does not possess the same pedigree as his compatriot.

Alonso himself may also harbour regrets. Returning to management for what will be his first experience on this side of the English Channel, the former Bayer Leverkusen boss is about to take the reins of a club in the midst of a results crisis, when a team with loftier ambitions and a place in next season's Champions League, despite slipping to fifth in the league — was waiting with open arms.