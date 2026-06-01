Arne Slot: Sacked Liverpool manager ‘leaves with complete confidence’ after sending final farewell message to club’s supporters

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 12:47

Arne Slot has broken his silence since being sacked as Liverpool manager, just one season after winning the Premier League title.

The Dutchman succeeded club legend Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout and steered the Reds to a joint-record 20th top-flight title in his debut campaign as manager.

However, Slot was relieved of his duties last weekend after overseeing a disappointing and trophyless 2025-26 campaign in which Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table, 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

Liverpool believe that “change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward” and have subsequently made the “difficult decision” to part ways with Slot, who leaves with a record of 66 wins, 19 draws and 28 defeats from his 113 games in charge.

Several senior players including captain Virgil van Dijk have reacted to Slot’s departure, and the 47-year-old coach himself has since issued an emotional open letter to the club’s supporters.

Slot has opened up on the challenges he and the club faced following the tragic loss of Diogo Jota at the start of the season, while he has thanked the Liverpool fans for making him feel welcome, particularly after their “beyond special” title-winning season.

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Arne Slot’s emotional open letter in full after leaving Liverpool

His letter, published in the Liverpool Echo, read: “You walk out under that famous sign in the Anfield tunnel, and you feel a mix of emotions.

“Responsibility, of course. To this club’s great history. Expectation, naturally. To honour the legacy that, for 134 years, has made Liverpool FC one of the biggest clubs in world football. And determination. To compete. To win. To bring success to an Anfield crowd so renowned across the globe.

“That all of those emotions would culminate in a Premier League title after just 12 months was beyond special. It was not only a trophy, but a reward for the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by so many people throughout the club. It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us. Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there. Lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation.

“Having had much of that taken from you in 2020, it was never lost on me how much it mattered that you were part of it all. Seeing you come together in your hundreds of thousands on the streets of Liverpool for the title celebrations only reinforced that idea.

“What followed on Water Street later that day was shocking and my thoughts remain with all of those affected. I was privileged to witness first-hand your spirit of compassion and unity. It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years.

“That only weeks after celebrating together we would lose Diogo [Jota] is indescribable. More than anything, I want to remember a teammate, a friend and an incredible human being who touched the lives of thousands of you every time he wore this club’s famous crest.

“In one of the most difficult moments this club has faced, the love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary. As I leave this club, it would be remiss of me not to say that the way you honoured Diogo and stood together in his memory will stay with me forever.

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Slot: “I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead”

“The connection we share goes beyond football, beyond European nights under the Anfield lights or the sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ being sung from The Kop. You made me feel welcome from the start and helped me on the path. That is something I cherish. Of course, it is important to say thank you.

“To the players who wore the badge with pride while representing this club across the world. To the staff – not only those on the training ground – but those behind the scenes, whether maintaining the pitches at Anfield or working in the canteen at the training ground.

“To the club hierarchy and ownership for your trust and direction. To the legends who supported me and impressed upon me the importance of The Liverpool Way. It has been a pleasure working with you all.

“Liverpool’s 20th league title belongs to all of us and it will remain an important chapter in its history. For that we should all be proud. This club will always judge itself by the biggest honours. That is how it should be.

“But I also leave knowing the club is exactly where it belongs: amongst Europe’s elite. Securing Champions League football was an important responsibility and one that ensures Liverpool can continue competing at the highest level next season and beyond.

“I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure. At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

“Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud.

“When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it.”

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Andoni Iraola the frontrunner to become new Liverpool manager

It is understood that Andoni Iraola is the leading candidate to become the new manager of Liverpool after announcing his exit from Bournemouth earlier this year.

Iraola spent three successful seasons as Bournemouth boss, culminating in steering the Cherries to their highest-ever Premier League finish (sixth) and securing Europa League football for next season.

The 43-year-old has a strong relationship with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who appointed Iraola as Bournemouth boss when he was technical director at the Vitality Stadium.

Hughes then moved to Liverpool in March 2024 before playing a key role in appointing Slot as the club’s new head coach a few months later.

Iraola won 47, drew 40 and lost 40 of his 127 games in charge of Bournemouth and is believed to be holding out for the Liverpool job having previously held talks with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.