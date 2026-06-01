Arsenal's William Saliba out for 'several weeks' after new injury blow: Can France replace him in World Cup squad?

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jun 2026 14:25

Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly at risk of missing the World Cup due to an injury he aggravated during the Champions League final.

The France international completed the full 120 minutes alongside Gabriel Magalhaes against Paris Saint-Germain, as Arsenal suffered a gut-wrenching 4-3 penalty shootout defeat following a 1-1 draw in extra time.

After celebrating Arsenal's Premier League title triumph during Sunday's parade, Saliba was due to join up with the France squad as Les Bleus ramp up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Didier Deschamps's side will play Ivory Coast in their first of two friendlies on Thursday, before tackling Northern Ireland next Monday in their final warm-up fixture.

France then open their World Cup campaign against Senegal on June 16, but according to FootMercato, Saliba's hopes of representing his nation in North America could already be over.

Arsenal's William Saliba out for 'several weeks' after new injury blow

© Imago

The report claims that the 25-year-old exacerbated an unspecified injury during the Champions League final, and the problem could rule him out for 'several weeks'.

As the World Cup final takes place on July 19, even if France make it to the showpiece event, there is a strong chance that the Arsenal stalwart will not be available for the entire World Cup.

It is not clear exactly what previous injury has flared up for Saliba, but the centre-back was unavailable for France during the March international break during an ankle sprain and also missed four games for Arsenal across November and December due to a knock.

Saliba was seemingly playing through pain in Budapest, as the outlet adds that he was 'gritting his teeth' in the Champions League final, his 50th appearance of the season for Arsenal.

The defender played the third-most minutes of any Gunners outfielder in the 2025-26 season with 4,254; only Declan Rice (4,456) and Martin Zubimendi (4,350) were on the field for longer.

Can France replace William Saliba? Will he miss any Arsenal matches?

© Imago

Saliba's new injury blow is devastating for both the player and his nation, but from an Arsenal perspective, the 25-year-old's setback could certainly have come at a worse time.

While an official timeframe on Saliba's recovery is not yet available, 'several weeks' suggests that the 25-year-old will be pushing for a return by late July or early August, just in time for pre-season.

The 2026-27 Premier League season then begins on August 22, and it would be a shock if Saliba was not ready in time for the resumption of competitive football.

Meanwhile, France still boast three revered centre-backs in Maxence Lacroix, Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano, while Lucas Hernandez and Jules Kounde could also provide cover in the heart of defence.

Deschamps can also replace Saliba with another player up to 24 hours before kickoff against Senegal, if both the France team doctor and FIFA General Medical Officer agree that his injury is serious enough to rule him out of the entire competition.