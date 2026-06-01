PSG transfer news: Three players Luis Enrique could sign this summer after Champions League win

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Jun 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 15:39

Paris Saint-Germain are celebrating back-to-back Champions League triumphs after beating Arsenal on penalties in last weekend’s showpiece at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

After the match, head coach Luis Enrique acknowledged that the French giants will pursue new signings this summer as they bid to lift more silverware and preserve their title as Europe’s finest in 2026-27.

"We need to renew the squad because everyone has their position, but we need to play for the position with new players and we need to solve the things you normally you need to do usually in a team like Paris Saint-Germain,” Enrique told TNT Sports.

"Maybe both teams deserved to win, but after this season, I think we deserved to win the Champions League. We are very happy and we're trying to be there next year."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also said that the club will look to sign new players while heaping praise on Enrique, adding: "Of course we will be going to the market."

"[Enrique is] a very special, as a coach, human being, as a person, he is fantastic. He's the best coach in the world. He has done amazing with the team.

“With a young team, you know the story. I would also like to thank the players of PSG this is also for them. They all gave to this project."

Successive European victories and Ligue 1 dominance make PSG one of the ultimate destinations for elite talent, and several of football's top stars will be keen to join this winning project ahead of the new campaign.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three players who PSG could look to sign this summer.

© Imago

Goncalo Ramos is believed to be facing an uncertain future at PSG having played a bit-part role under Enrique, and the addition of a new centre-forward would be required this summer if he leaves.

One name who has previously been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes is France international Marcus Thuram, who turned down a Kylian Mbappe-inspired PSG in favour of joining Inter Milan in 2023.

The 28-year-old has since established himself as a reliable forward option in a successful Inter side, recording 51 goals and 32 assists in 140 appearances as well as winning two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia.

Thuram is capable of operating as a dynamic number nine or drifting out wide and would offer high-calibre rotation and competition for star man Ousmane Dembele, who has excelled as Enrique’s primary centre-forward but has suffered with some injury and fitness issues in the 2025-26 campaign.

Now entering the prime years of his career and with two years remaining on his contract at San Siro, Thuram may be tempted by the possibility of returning to his homeland and winning Ligue 1 silverware – something that eluded his father, Lilian Thuram, at Monaco in the 1990s.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Barcelona appear to be planning an ambitious summer revamp of their frontline, with Anthony Gordon already signed for a reported £69m and Julian Alvarez emerging as their primary attacking target to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

A permanent move for Marcus Rashford could also bolster an attack including Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Roony Bardghji, so could Ferran Torres be sacrificed to raise funds and help the club balance their books?

Torres featured regularly in Hansi Flick’s La Liga title-winning team in 2025-26, scoring 21 goals in 49 games across all competitions, but attacking reinforcements threaten to push the Spaniard down the pecking order.

He will soon be entering the final year of his contract at Camp Nou and should a summer transfer emerge as a possibility, Enrique’s PSG would presumably become one of Europe’s elite clubs to express an interest in the versatile 26-year-old, who is comfortable playing in any position across the front three.

Interestingly, Enrique’s daughter Sira Martinez - an equestrian rider and influencer - was dating Torres before they allegedly ended their romance in 2025.

Manu Kone (Roma)

© Imago

PSG may consider the arrival of a new centre-midfielder this summer, especially if Lee Kang-in leaves in search of regular game time, and Manu Kone has previously been one name on their radar.

Manchester United have been backed to sign the Roma ace this summer, but should they prioritise other midfield targets such as Ederson, PSG could reignite their interest in the 12-cap France international, who has been included in Didier Deschamps’ 2026 World Cup squad.

Kone is a strong, press-resistant, box-to-box midfielder renowned for his physical dominance, progressive ball-carrying and tenacious tackling – all key attributes that would appeal to PSG should they pursue a new midfielder.

The Parisian-born talent spent four years with Borussia Monchengladbach before establishing himself as an important first-team player at Roma, making a total of 82 appearances across the last two seasons.

Prising Kone away from Roma could prove challenging, as he still has three years remaining on his contract with the Serie A giants and has previously been valued at around €60m, but if any club is capable of tempting the former Toulouse youngster back to France, it is Ligue 1 champions PSG.