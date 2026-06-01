Tottenham transfer news: Real Madrid place Spurs star 'three-man' summer transfer shortlist

By Ben Sully | 02 Jun 2026 00:38

Real Madrid have reportedly placed Pedro Porro on a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for Dani Carvajal.

Los Blancos are set to bring Jose Mourinho back to the Bernabeu in the hope that he can reinvigorate a club that finished the 2025-26 season without a trophy.

Real Madrid are expected to back Mourinho in the summer transfer window, with the right-back position earmarked as an area in need of strengthening following Carvajal's departure.

The long-serving defender will officially become a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June, leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold as the club's only senior right-back.

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Real Madrid earmark Porro as summer transfer target

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential targets who could compete with Alexander-Arnold for a starting spot.

Tottenham's Porro is said to be one of the names that is under consideration in Real Madrid's search for a new right-back.

Porro, who has two years left to run on his contract, is currently regarded as a key member of the Tottenham squad, having made 152 competitive appearances since joining on an initial loan deal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2023.

The Spain international has not played his club football in his homeland since spending the 2019-2020 season on loan at Real Valladolid.

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Who else is on Real Madrid's radar?

Real Madrid are also considering Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, who is four years Porro's senior at the age of 30.

Like Porro, Dumfries is set to enter the final two years of his contract, but is said to have a €25m (£21.6m) release clause that will become active in July.

In addition to Porro and Dumfries, Romano also claims that Real Madrid have recently scouted Sporting Lisbon full-back Ivan Fresneda.

The Spain Under-21 international was a regular fixture for Sporting during the 2025-26 campaign, starting 34 of his 39 competitive appearances.