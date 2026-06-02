New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso desperate to keep 'untouchable' defender as Blues reject approaches from two Premier League clubs

By Ben Sully | 02 Jun 2026 01:20 , Last updated: 02 Jun 2026 01:22

Chelsea have reportedly turned down approaches from two Premier League clubs for defender Josh Acheampong.

The 20-year-old gained valuable experience with 30 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, chipping in to the club's attacking efforts with a couple of goals.

While the majority of those appearances came from the bench, Acheampong ultimately did enough to catch the eye of other Premier League clubs and teams around Europe.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already rejected approaches from two Premier League clubs for the youngster.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Chelsea reject approaches for Acheampong

However, it is unclear which two Premier League sides made contact with Chelsea over a potential move.

There are European clubs that have also failed in their efforts to recruit the right-back, who is also capable of playing as a central defender.

The update claims that Chelsea deem Acheampong to be an 'untouchable' member of their squad ahead of Xabi Alonso's first season in charge.

Alonso, who has been appointed Chelsea manager on a four-year contract, seemingly sees Acheampong as a player who can develop under his watch and as someone who can be an important part of the club's long-term future.

The west London club are under no contractual pressure to sanction a sale, with Acheampong's deal set to run until the summer of 2029.

© Imago

How could Alonso deploy Acheampong?

While Alonso may be keen to retain Acheampong's services, it remains to be seen whether the new Chelsea boss feels he is ready to start regularly or develop with minutes off the bench.

If Alonso feels he is ready to start, he could look to utilise him as a right-sided central defender in the three-man defence he regularly used at Leverkusen.

Alternatively, the 44-year-old may feel Acheampong could play as the right wing-back due to his strong ball-carrying ability.

The England Under-21 international would most likely challenge for the right-back position rather than a centre-back spot if Alonso decides to use a four-man defence in his first season at Stamford Bridge.