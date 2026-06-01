Arsenal transfer news: Third summer exit confirmed after £17.3m double boost

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jun 2026 17:58

Arsenal right-back Joshua Nichols has confirmed his exit from the club ahead of an expected move to Croatian second-tier side NK Kustosija.

The 19-year-old came through the Gunners' Hale End youth system and made his debut in Arsenal's 5-1 EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers in September 2024.

Nichols also made the bench for Arsenal in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, but he failed to make another competitive appearance for Mikel Arteta's team.

The defender was also restricted to just 13 outings for the Under-21s last season, and he has unsurprisingly decided to seek pastures new in the hope of reviving his career.

Arsenal are yet to officially announce Nichols's exit, but the teenager has taken to Instagram to confirm his departure, claiming that he "loved every single moment" of representing the club despite his lack of action.

Joshua Nichols confirms Arsenal exit ahead of Croatia transfer

"It’s hard to put into words what this club means to me," Nichols said on Instagram. "This hasn’t just been a team I’ve played for. it’s been a second family, a place where I started as a little boy, made lifelong memories, and shared unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch with my brothers!



"Over the past decade, I’ve experienced the highs, the lows, the victories, the disappointments, and everything in between. Through it all, my love for this club has never changed. Wearing this badge has always been an honour, and every time I stepped onto the pitch, I gave everything I had because this club means so much to me.



"I want to thank every teammate, coach, supporter, and most importantly my family for making these years so special. I loved every single moment Once a Gunner always a Gunner."

Nichols's move to NK Kustosija will mark Arsenal's third exit of the summer transfer window, after Jakub Kiwior's permanent switch to Porto - which could reach £19m - and goalkeeper Karl Hein's move to Werder Bremen for a reported £2.6m.

Kustosija finished eighth in the 2024-25 Croatian Second Football League season and previously made headlines in 2023, when Barcelona signed young centre-back Mikayil Faye from the Zagreb club.

Which other Arsenal players could leave this summer?

© Imago / News Images

Hein and Nichols are expected to be just two of several players who will head for the Emirates exit door, as Arsenal adopt a ruthless approach to the next transfer market.

The Gunners' enviable squad depth played a vital part in their 2025-26 Premier League title triumph, but sporting director Andrea Berta is under pressure to make some money from player sales after only generating £14.5m last summer, although Kiwior and Hein's exits for a combined initial fee of £17.3m means that Arsenal have already surpassed that figure.

Left-wing duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are both at risk of the axe as Arsenal search for an upgrade on that side, and either man's exit could open the door for wantaway AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao to join.

The Gunners should also entertain bids for Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Ethan Nwaneri, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira, the latter three of whom have returned from loan spells at Marseille, Brentford and Hamburg respectively.