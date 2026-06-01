Barcelona transfer news: Atletico Madrid chief reveals Julian Alvarez stance amid Camp Nou links

By Darren Plant | 01 Jun 2026 17:45

President Enrique Cerezo has seemingly ruled out Atletico Madrid selling Julian Alvarez to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants have already signalled their intent in the market by signing Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon.

Despite the £69m addition of Gordon and £26m buy-option for Marcus Rashford, speculation has emerged of an approach for Alvarez.

Reports and Atletico's social media posts have made it clear that they are unhappy with Barcelona's pursuit of the Argentina international.

Cerezo has now spoken on the situation, defending Atletico's position when it comes to retaining Alvarez's signature.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Atletico chief rules out Alvarez, Barcelona transfer

Speaking at an event on Monday, Cerezo emphasised that Atletico would be 'keeping their best players'.

He said: "Julián Alvarez is an Atlético de Madrid player, not just because of last season, but for many others.

"We work continuously to bring the best players to our team. And until August, when La Liga starts, there’s still plenty of time to scout, scout, and bring in players.

"We’ve had a very good season and we’re really in a position to prepare for the next one. As transfer developments occur, we’ll announce them."

© Imago

Does this signal the end of Alvarez saga?

With the summer transfer market just commencing, the expectation is that this is a saga that could run and run.

Despite the four years that remain on Alvarez's contract, it has been suggested that he wants to sign for Barcelona.

A total of 49 goals and 17 assists have come from his 106 appearances in all competitions, keeping the former Manchester City attacker on the radar of European football's biggest clubs.

If Barcelona present a proposal worth £100m, that will be difficult for Atletico to turn down, but there remain question marks as to whether Barcelona can meet Atletico's demands should discussions go that far.

Alvarez is due to represent Argentina at the World Cup, something else that will delay any notable progression in any level of talks.