Liverpool next manager: Andoni Iraola 'misses deadline' to accept Premier League job

By Carter White | 01 Jun 2026 17:39

Liverpool managerial target Andoni Iraola has reportedly missed the deadline set by Crystal Palace to accept the head coach's role at Selhurst Park.

Following the weekend sacking of Arne Slot, the Reds are looking for a new permanent boss, with a fifth-placed finish and uninspiring displays in 2025-26 deemed unacceptable by the Anfield hierarchy.

It has been claimed that Iraola is the current favourite to land the high-profile Merseyside gig, with the former Bournemouth boss 'holding out' for the Liverpool role amid interest from Palace plus others.

The 43-year-old guided the humble Cherries to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, meaning that the South Coast club clinched European qualification for the first time in their history.

Andoni dealt with the summer sales Illia Zabarnyi and Milos Kerkez excellently, before star attacker Antoine Semenyo departed the Vitality Stadium for the riches of Manchester City during the winter trading point.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool target Iraola 'misses' Palace deadline

According to the Daily Mail, Iraola was Crystal Palace's number-one choice for the vacant manager's role at Selhurst Park, where the Eagles are looking after a European trophy after winning the Conference League.

However, hoping to sort out the situation in ample time ahead of pre-season, it is understood that the London club handed the Spaniard a deadline of Sunday (May 31) to accept the role for next term.

With the fifth month of the calendar year now in the past, it appears that Iraola has missed the deadline laid out by Palace co-owner and chairman Steve Parish, who has been criticised for his running of the club in recent years.

It is increasingly likely that Iraola has his heart set on a high-profile move to Anfield, where he would become a Champions League manager for the first time in his relatively-short coaching career.

There is said to be interest in the 43-year-old further afield, with Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and Italian powerhouses AC Milan also holding talks over potential swoops for the services of Iraola.

© Imago / Sportimage

Iraola playing the waiting game

Time may be moving slowly for Iraola at the moment, despite it only being a matter of days since Liverpool wielded the managerial axe on Slot, who failed to win over the Reds faithful during his second term in charge.

It is obvious that Conference League winners Crystal Palace would employ the former Bournemouth man in a heartbeat, highlighting the 43-year-old's rising stock in the world of coaching.

After a record-breaking three-year stint at Bournemouth, many feel that Iraola is deserving of a crack at one of the Premier League's elite jobs, with Liverpool looking to return to the heights reached under Jurgen Klopp.