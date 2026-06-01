Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'in talks' with Inter Milan over Curtis Jones swap deal

By Carter White | 01 Jun 2026 17:15

Liverpool have reportedly raised the possibility of signing Inter Milan Denzel Dumfries in a swap deal for Curtis Jones.

The Reds are preparing for a fresh start in the dugout this summer, with former head coach Arne Slot recently relieved of his Anfield duties, just 12 months after guiding the Merseyside club to the Premier League title.

A fifth-placed finish secured Champions League football for the 2026-27 campaign but failed to keep the Dutch boss in the managerial hotseat, where a Premier League-proven coach is the favourite to reside next.

Steering Bournemouth to sixth spot and European football for the first time in their humble history, Andoni Iraola is the current favourite to become the new Liverpool manager, with options from Germany and France also being considered.

After his impressive stint in charge of the Cherries, Spaniard Iraola unsurprisingly has no shortage of potential employers, with Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen also keen on the highly-rated tactician.

© Imago

Liverpool 'in talks' over Dumfries swap deal

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool and Inter Milan are locked in discussions over a potential Serie A switch for Jones, who graduated from Melwood academy into the Anfield first team.

With just a single year left on his Merseyside contract, the English midfielder is supposedly heading towards a permanent exit, however, the Reds are standing firm at their €30m (£25.9m) asking price.

At the moment, Inter Milan value Jones some €10m (£8.6m) less, leading to the Reds raising the possibility of a swap deal involving defender Dumfries, who played 20 games in Serie A this season.

The 30-year-old was previously a transfer target for Liverpool during the early days of Slot's Anfield reign, with the Netherlands international said to have a £21.6m release clause in his contract.

It is currently unclear whether Liverpool and Inter Milan will pursue a player-swap deal, or instead focus on aligning their respective valuations for Jones, who is preparing for an Anfield exit.

© Imago

Dumfries suits heavy metal football

Whilst Slot's recent dismissal was certainly contentious, supporters of Fenway Sports Group's decision will point towards the lacklustre and uninspiring style of play employed by the Dutchman this season.

Liverpool were the conductors of so-called 'heavy metal' football under the reign of Jurgen Klopp, who captured the hearts of the Anfield fans - as well as securing Premier League and Champions League honours.

A marauding force down the right flank for Inter over the past five years, Dumfries would fit Iraola's high-pressing system like a glove, moulding the Liverpool XI into the image of their potential new head coach.