Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils told chances of signing "dream" £84m midfielder after Ederson swoop

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jun 2026 07:44

Manchester United are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market after moving to strengthen their midfield with the likely arrival of Ederson from Atalanta.

The Red Devils have made revamping the engine room a major priority this summer, with manager Michael Carrick eager to build a side capable of competing both domestically and in the Champions League.

However, despite progress on one midfield addition, United continue to dream of landing a far bigger name from one of Europe's elite clubs.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Man Utd interest in Aurelien Tchouameni

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni remains United's ideal target as they search for a long-term successor to Casemiro.

According to Romano, United view the France international as the perfect profile to fill the void left by the departing Brazilian.

"Tchouameni is kind of the dream target," Romano explained on YouTube. "Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro.

"Coming from the same club, Real Madrid, winning mentality, top player, international, can defend and score goals. So they love Tchouameni."

Despite that admiration, Romano also outlined two major obstacles standing in United's way.

The first is Tchouameni's salary package, which would place him among the highest earners at Old Trafford. The second is Real Madrid's firm stance that they have no intention of selling the £84 million midfielder this summer.

As a result, while United remain admirers, any move would currently be extremely difficult to pull off.

Tchouameni is a dream replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford

© Imago

It is easy to understand why United view Tchouameni as the ideal heir to Casemiro.

At 26, he blends elite defensive instincts with top‑level technical quality, giving him the ability to control matches while shielding the back four. He has already collected major honours for club and country and carries the winning mentality United have lacked in recent years.

The similarities with Casemiro are obvious - both would arrive from Real Madrid as established, world‑class midfielders capable of dominating the biggest games. The Frenchman has shown he can thrive under pressure at the Bernabeu and would bring leadership, composure and physical presence, all while still being in his prime.

From United’s perspective, a midfield pairing of Ederson and Tchouameni would instantly transform one of the squad’s weakest areas. One offers relentless energy and ball‑winning aggression; the other provides control, intelligence and genuine world‑class quality in possession.

But "dream" targets are dream targets for a reason. Madrid have no intention of selling, and the midfielder remains central to their long‑term plans, so unless that stance shifts, United may be forced to explore alternative options.

Still, if there is a midfielder capable of replacing Casemiro and helping usher in a new era under Carrick, this one is as close to the perfect candidate as United are likely to find.