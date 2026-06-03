Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso 'joins race' to sign potential £40m Marc Cucurella replacement

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jun 2026 12:43

Chelsea are already assessing potential defensive reinforcements ahead of what promises to be a busy summer under incoming manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues are expected to make significant changes to their squad after a disappointing campaign, with several senior players attracting interest from elsewhere.

One name now emerging on their radar is Juventus and Italy star Andrea Cambiaso, who could become a serious target if Marc Cucurella departs Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea join race to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso

© Imago

According to reports from Italy, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Cambiaso, with the Premier League once again tempting the versatile Italy international.

Manchester City explored a deal for Cambiaso in January, with Pep Guardiola a huge admirer, but a move ultimately failed to materialise. Now, Chelsea are showing interest as they assess options for the left side of their defence.

Juventus are understood to be open to a sale following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, with Cambiaso likely to cost in the region of £40 million.

It is also claimed that Alonso was an admirer of the player during his time at Real Madrid and remains a fan of his profile heading into the summer window.

What is the latest on the future of Marc Cucurella at Chelsea?

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea's interest in Cambiaso appears closely linked to growing uncertainty surrounding Marc Cucurella's future.

Other reports suggest multiple clubs have made contact with representatives working on behalf of the Spain international, while Barcelona are among the sides monitoring his situation ahead of the transfer window.

Cucurella only signed a new contract last summer, but it's suggested that he would be open to considering a move after a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's failure to qualify for Europe has inevitably created doubts around a number of players, and Cucurella is one of those now attracting attention.

At this stage, Chelsea are not actively pushing him out of the door, but the club are clearly doing their homework on possible alternatives should circumstances change.

Cambiaso would make sense as a potential replacement - not only is he is younger, but he is hugely versatile and would arrive with significant room for further development under Alonso.

His ability to play multiple roles would also suit Chelsea's recruitment model, which continues to prioritise adaptable players capable of fitting different tactical systems.

Much will depend on whether a concrete offer arrives for Cucurella, but Chelsea's interest in Cambiaso suggests they are already preparing for every eventuality this summer.