Chelsea transfer news: Major Nicolas Jackson update as Senegal international's 'priority' becomes clear

By Darren Plant | 02 Jun 2026 20:57

Nicolas Jackson has reportedly decided that he is prepared to remain at Chelsea next season on one condition.

The Senegal international has just completed a season-long loan at Bayern Munich, where he helped the German giants to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double.

However, despite 11 goals and four assists from his 34 appearances across all competitions, Jackson was never realistically going to remain at the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis.

Last week, a report emerged which suggested that new head coach Xabi Alonso was prepared to hand the 24-year-old an opportunity to impress him in pre-season.

As per TEAMtalk, Jackson is seemingly willing to take Alonso up on that offer.

© Imago

How may Jackson remain at Chelsea?

The report alleges that Jackson's priority is to return to being a regular starter during 2026-27.

Nevertheless, Jackson would also like a chance to prove that he should be reintegrated back into the Chelsea first-team squad.

That is providing that Alonso can provide him with assurances over receiving a realistic chance of featuring in the first XI.

Jackson was only banished from the senior ranks last summer due to the decision made by Enzo Maresca.

Although the relationship between Jackson and Chelsea appeared broken from the outside, a recent report claimed that the versatile attacker still has admirers behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago

Can Jackson earn regular starts at Chelsea?

Under Maresca, Jackson was somewhat limited due to the Italian's insistence that he would only ever play for him as a number nine.

That was naive and restrictive on the part of Maresca, with Jackson possessing the attributes where he could have made a difference this season.

Alonso may see Jackson as someone who can play in a number of roles. With Chelsea's wingers under-performing for large parts of 2025-26, it is plausible that Jackson could replace one of Alejandro Garnacho or Jamie Gittens in the squad.

A scenario could arise where Jackson is regarded as backup to Joao Pedro for the number nine role and deputy to Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto in creative or wide roles.

Jackson would then have a decision to make, but he could realistically emerge as a valuable member of the squad under Alonso.