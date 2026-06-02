Who are the greatest Moroccan players of all time?

By Adepoju Marvellous | 02 Jun 2026 19:53

Over the years, Morocco have established themselves as a powerhouse in African football on both the continental and global stages. Albeit in controversial fashion, the Atlas Lions were crowned champions of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. They also reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Qatar.

From pioneers such as Ahmed Faras, African Footballer of the Year in 1975, to global stars like Achraf Hakimi, a two-time Champions League winner, certain players represent golden chapters in Moroccan football. They have helped define the nation's identity and unite the country.

Here, Sports Mole ranks the 10 most talented and influential figures in Moroccan football history.

10. Yassine Bounou – The Penalty Shootout King

The hero of Morocco's historic 2022 World Cup run, Yassine Bounou's crowning moment came with three saves in the penalty shootout against Spain in the round of 16. He became the first Moroccan player to feature in the Ballon d'Or top 20. At club level, he won the UEFA Europa League twice with Sevilla, in 2020 and 2023, proving decisive on both occasions.

9. Aziz Bouderbala – The Midfield Artist

Aziz Bouderbala stood out at the 1986 World Cup, where his football intelligence helped Morocco reach the round of 16. Capped 78 times, he made his mark in Ligue 1 with RC Paris and Olympique Lyonnais. His tactical vision and technique—recognised by CAF among the 200 best African players of the last 50 years—made him a forerunner of the Moroccan attacking midfielder. In 1984, his decisive assist for Lyon's victory over Saint-Etienne sealed a French league title and highlighted his impact in key moments.

8. Mehdi Benatia – The Rock of the Defence

Mehdi Benatia made his name in Europe with Roma, Bayern Munich, and Juventus. Captain of the Moroccan defence across 66 caps, he combined rigour with charisma.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

At Bayern, he won two consecutive Bundesliga titles, becoming the first Moroccan to dominate a major European league. Technically refined, he was a versatile defender capable of driving the ball forward to create overloads in attack. He also scored five goals in the 2013–14 Serie A season with Roma.

7. Salaheddine Bassir – The Arrow of France '98

Salaheddine Bassir remains etched in 1998 World Cup memory thanks to his brace against Scotland. His pace and opportunism set him apart. His spell at Deportivo La Coruna (2000–2004), where he made 79 La Liga appearances, demonstrated his ability to adapt to a demanding league. At Raja Casablanca, he scored the winner in the 2002 Moroccan Cup final, cementing his place in supporters' hearts. He featured at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for Morocco.

6. Abdelmajid Dolmy – The Silent Maestro

Nicknamed "El Maestro", Abdelmajid Dolmy guided Morocco to the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations and the 1986 World Cup. His loyalty to Raja Casablanca—nearly 700 appearances—and his football intelligence made him a central figure in Moroccan football history. In 1976, his decisive assist against Egypt in the semi-final paved the way to victory. Remarkably, he was still competing at 38 in the 1988 AFCON, showing exceptional longevity.

5. Noureddine Naybet – The Emblematic Captain

Noureddine Naybet led the Moroccan defence for 16 years, earning 115 caps. As captain at the 2004 AFCON, he guided the team to the final. At Deportivo La Coruna, he made almost 300 appearances, becoming one of the club's most-capped foreign players. Internationally, his leadership and tactical mastery helped Morocco compete under the toughest conditions. A bedrock of Moroccan defending, Naybet ensured the Kingdom's name was heard far beyond its borders.

4. Achraf Hakimi – The Icon of the New Generation

Trained at Real Madrid, Achraf Hakimi won the Champions League in 2018 with Real and again with PSG in 2025. A versatile right-back, he has excelled in Germany (Dortmund), Italy (Inter), and France (PSG), amassing domestic titles along the way. His haul of 11 goals and 15 assists in 73 Champions League appearances highlights his attacking impact. At the 2021 AFCON, he scored two direct free-kicks and later captained Morocco to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

3. Badou Zaki – The Heroic Goalkeeper

Badou Zaki became a legend at the 1986 World Cup with decisive saves against England and West Germany. As a manager, he guided Morocco to the 2004 AFCON final, further cementing his legacy. His performances and leadership made him a model for goalkeepers worldwide. He was named African Ballon d'Or in 1986 and won the Zamora Trophy for best goalkeeper in Spain's top flight in 1989 with Mallorca.

2. Mustapha Hadji – The Creative Genius

African Ballon d'Or winner in 1998, Mustapha Hadji is an undisputed Moroccan great. His iconic goal against Norway at the 1998 World Cup encapsulates his creativity.

© Imago / Sven Simon

A career spanning Spain, England, and France, along with three World Cup goals, tells the story of his legacy. At Coventry, he spent two seasons in the Premier League, paving the way for Moroccan players in England.

1. Ahmed Faras – The Pioneer and All-Time Top Scorer

Ahmed Faras was the first Moroccan to be named African Footballer of the Year, winning the award in 1975. His record of 36 goals in 94 internationals still stands. A pioneer at the 1970 World Cup, he scored three goals at the 1976 AFCON. At club level, his 17 goals in 34 matches for Olympique de Casablanca in 1972–73 showcased his scoring ability in any context. As the Olympic team's all-time top scorer (14 goals in 23 matches), he demonstrated rare versatility for a centre-forward. Faras passed away in July 2025 at the age of 78.

Top 10 Greatest Moroccan players of all time 1. Ahmed Faras (1966–1979) 2. Mustapha Hadji (1994–2002) 3. Badou Zaki (1979–1992) 4. Achraf Hakimi (2016–Present) 5. Noureddine Naybet (1990–2006) 6. Abdelmajid Dolmy (1973–1988) 7. Salaheddine Bassir (1994–2002) 8. Mehdi Benatia (2008–2019) 9. Aziz Bouderbala (1979–1992) 10. Yassine Bounou (2013–Present)

The Legacy of the No. 10: Morocco’s Great Playmakers

The number 10 in football symbolises creativity and leadership. From the post-independence era to the modern day, the playmaker role has evolved—oscillating between tactical discipline and technical freedom.

Abdelmajid Dolmy, nicknamed “El Maestro”, embodies the visionary playmaker of the 1970s and 80s. A defensive midfielder and orchestrator, he directed play with tactical intelligence and balanced defence with attack. His display against England in 1986 remains iconic.

Mustapha Hadji, the 1998 African Ballon d'Or winner, revolutionised the number 10 role with his aerial technique and creative flair. His stunning goal against Norway at the 1998 World Cup, alongside spells in Spain and England, made him a player of pure inspiration. His legacy lies in his ability to inspire an entire generation.

Their legacy extends far beyond trophies. Ahmed Faras, the national team's all-time top scorer, and Mustapha Hadji blazed trails for Moroccan football. Their journeys blend sporting glory with resilience, inspiring a new generation. In a country where football is more than a sport, these legends remain beacons for a modern, ambitious Morocco.