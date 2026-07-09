Player Ratings: A missed penalty, a record-breaking goal and a collective masterclass — full France vs Morocco ratings

By Alexis Pereira | 09 Jul 2026 23:38

France are in the World Cup 2026 semi-finals. In another controlled performance at the tournament, Didier Deschamps' side brushed aside a capable Morocco team to win 2-0 in Boston on Thursday. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored the goals. France now await their next opponent, who will emerge from Friday's Spain versus Belgium quarter-final in Los Angeles.

France player ratings vs Morocco

GOALKEEPER

Mike Maignan — 7/10

Barely called upon in the quarter-final. Composed in his distribution and never placed his side under any pressure. Made a fine save from an Ounahi effort in the closing stages.

DEFENDERS

Jules Kounde — 6/10

A correct evening from the French right-back. Limited attacking influence, but composed in defence — winning duels through physicality and well-timed interceptions.

Dayot Upamecano — 7/10

Secure in possession and sharp in his defensive interventions. Excellent in the limited one-on-one situations he faced. Good positional sense throughout. Near-flawless.

William Saliba — 7/10

Lucas Digne — 6/10

The most tested French defender on the night. Brahim Diaz caused some difficulties down his channel, though nothing that endangered the defensive structure as a whole.

MIDFIELDERS

Manu Kone — 8/10

Tasked with receiving from the centre-backs and initiating attacks, Kone fulfilled his role with authority. Impressive in possession, accurate in his distribution and sharp with his interceptions. He was the engine of France's play and dominated the central areas throughout, covering an exceptional amount of ground.

Adrien Rabiot — 6/10

FORWARDS

Ousmane Dembele — 7/10

Another strong showing from Dembele. Reliable in his ball-carrying, quick in his decision-making and clinical when it mattered. Scored France's second goal and effectively sealed the tie. A further demonstration of why he is so important to Deschamps' system.

Michael Olise — 7/10

Switched between wide right and more central positions, finding the pass that drew Mbappe's penalty and proving one of France's most influential players on the night.

Desire Doue — 5/10

Willing throughout but below his usual level with the ball. Of the four forwards, he was the least accurate in his play.

Kylian Mbappe — 7/10

Never hid from the game at any moment. Demanded the ball repeatedly, drove forward and attempted goal. Struck his penalty poorly and missed it in the first half, but made full amends in the second with a superb goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Warren Zaire-Emery — 5/10

Bradley Barcola — 6/10

Jean-Philippe Mateta — 5/10

Malo Gusto — Not rated

Morocco player ratings vs France

GOALKEEPER

Yassine Bono — 8/10

Morocco's outstanding figure throughout the match. Made two important saves in the first half and saved Mbappe's penalty on top of that. Excellent throughout between the posts — composed, commanding and decisive.

DEFENDERS

Achraf Hakimi — 6/10

A quiet evening from the Moroccan captain. His customary attacking forays were largely absent, but he was composed defensively and limited Doue's impact effectively.

Issa Diop — 6/10

Handled his duels with Mbappe well, using his physicality to keep the French number ten away from dangerous positions. Comfortable in possession. A solid night.

Noussair Mazraoui — 5/10

Morocco's weakest link in the match. Beaten by Mbappe for the penalty and slow to close down for Dembele's second goal. The most problematic figure in Morocco's defensive structure throughout the evening.

Anass Salah-Eddine — 6/10

A strong display from the left-back. Alert and precise in his one-on-one defending. Made several key tackles and interceptions. Very solid overall.

MIDFIELDERS

Ayyoub Bouaddi — 7/10

Another accomplished showing from Bouaddi at this World Cup. Relentless throughout — initiating attacks, pressing opponents, winning possession and tracking back. Morocco visibly lost defensive intensity when he was withdrawn.

Neil El Aynaoui — 5/10

Brahim Diaz — 6/10

At his sharpest when involved, establishing himself as Morocco's most penetrating figure — particularly in the first half. Won a good proportion of his duels and caused problems, though he appeared to tire in the second period.

Azzedine Ounahi — 6/10

Always composed when in possession. Head up, good ball-carrying and superior vision. Could not make the decisive difference, but was among Morocco's better performers on the night.

Bilal El Khannouss — 5/10

FORWARDS

Chemseddine Talbi — 5/10

Rarely found the ball and unable to trouble the French defence in the opening period. Moved to the left flank after the break and saw more of the ball, but still a subdued overall evening.

SUBSTITUTES

Sofyan Amrabat — 4/10

Soufiane Rahimi — 5/10

Zakaria El Ouahdi — 5/10

Gessime Yassine — 4/10

Amine Sbai — Not rated