Preview: Galway United vs Sligo Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Jul 2026 23:59

Pearse Stadium will be the backdrop for a six-pointer in the Irish Premier Division's relegation battle on Saturday, when Galway United host bottom-of-the-table Sligo Rovers.

The Tribesmen are hoping to bounce back from consecutive defeats, while the Bit O' Red are aiming to avoid a fifth loss in six games this weekend.

Match preview

John Caulfield's Galway narrowly escaped featuring in 2025's relegation playoff, finishing eighth thanks only to their goal-difference, and they will be keen to distance themselves from the threat of demotion this time around.

However, the Tribesmen were thoroughly beaten 3-0 by St Patrick's Athletic last Friday, a result that marked their third loss in four outings.

To make matters worse, Caulfield's side have now won just one of their six most recent games, triumphing 2-1 over Derry City on June 19, courtesy of a brace from Stephen Walsh.

Such a dire run has left Galway seventh in the Premier Division, where their tally of 24 points puts them just four above their 10th-placed opponents.

Walking away empty handed on Saturday would put the Tribesmen in a precarious position, and even taking into account that the team have played one match fewer than their relegation rivals, fans will be concerned considering the hosts have lost three of their last four at home.

© Iconsport / Roddy Scott, Sportsfile

Meanwhile, John Russell's Sligo are amongst the favourites to drop down into the First Division, especially after being leapfrogged by a resurgent Waterford.

The Bit O'Red were ninth in the table, occupying the relegation playoff spot, but a particularly poor five-game winless run has seen them slip down to 10th, while Graham Coughlan's Blues have gathered momentum, picking up 10 points across that same stretch.

Most recently, Russell's men were beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers, and though that result was not unexpected against the defending top-flight champions, it was made all the more frustrating given that Sligo surrendered the early lead earned by Will Fitzgerald.

That defeat against the Hoops also compounded the disappointment of drawing 2-2 with Shelbourne six days before, a contest that saw the now-bottom club boast a two-goal advantage going into the final 10 minutes of the clash.

However, while the Bit O'Red have lost four of their last five outings, manager Russell said that he can see his side "Get­ting bet­ter," mentioning that he hopes to bolster the squad with "One or two new bod­ies."

For now, the boss will be focused on preventing a third straight defeat on the road this weekend, in order to keep Sligo from being cut adrift in the automatic relegation spot.

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

L

W

L

L

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

W

L

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Simon Gill

Galway continue to be without right-sided striker Dara McGuinness, who has been sidelined since picking up a major injury against Drogheda United back in October 2025.

In his absence, Stephen Walsh will lead the line once again, supported by an attacking trio of David Hurley, Aaron Bolger and Edward McCarthy.

As for Sligo, they are missing right-back Conor Reynolds due to a hip injury, though the defender is closing in on a return to action in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Jeannot Esua is set to start on the right of Russell's back four, joining Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale and Sean Stewart in front of goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

Elsewhere, Daire Pat­ton was sent off against Shamrock Rovers last time out, while fellow midfielders Ciaron Harkin and Jad Hakiki are working their way back from injury, so expect to see Carl McHugh and James McManus start in a double pivot, with Archie Meekison in the number 10 role.

Up top, Cian Kavanagh will be hoping to end his 10-game goal drought, having last found the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Dundalk in late April.

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Keohane, Facchini, Brouder, Devitt; Wolfe, McCormack; Hurley, Bolger, MCarthy; Walsh

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sergeant; Stewart, McHale, McElroy, Esua; McHugh, McManus; O'Kane, Meekison, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh

We say: Galway United 1-1 Sligo Rovers

Galway have been lacklustre overall in recent weeks, and having lost three of their last four as the home side, it would not be surprising to see them drop points on Saturday.

That being said, Sligo have shown an inability to hold onto their leads of late, and even if they score first, the Bit O'Red are unlikely to triumph.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.