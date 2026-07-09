England injury boost: Thomas Tuchel receives positive World Cup news ahead of Norway quarter-final tie

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Jul 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 23:33

England right-back Reece James has returned to training ahead of the team's World Cup clash with Norway on Saturday.

The Three Lions will be busier preparing for their quarter-final tie with the Norwegians this weekend, though they know they will be without defender Jarell Quansah due to the red card he received against Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday.

Quansah was playing as the team's right-back prior to his dismissal because of the pre-tournament injury to Tino Livramento, as well as the injury suffered by Reece James.

The Chelsea defender has missed the Three Lions' last three games because of a hamstring problem, and many supporters were fearful about his availability ahead of the Norway clash.

However, Thomas Tuchel will be delighted by the news that he has returned to training in what will be a significant boost to the England squad.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Norway vs. England: Why Reece James is so important to Thomas Tuchel

While many observers might argue that full-back positions are the least important spots in the XI, James provides a skillset that England lack without him in the team.

The Chelsea star is an immense passer from a variety of areas, and his absence has robbed the Three Lions of a creator from deep.

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are capable with the ball at their feet, but both midfielders are better when asked to screen their backline out of possession.

Though the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are perfectly capable of scoring from nothing, the possibility of James returning to the XI may allow them to be even more threatening in the final third.

© Imago

Can England beat Norway to reach 2026 World Cup semi-final?

Norway have already beaten footballing giants Brazil, and their second-string team posed a number of challenges to a strong French side in the group stage.

England will have to be wary of the threat posed by Erling Haaland, who might be the only striker on the planet that is comparable to Kane.

The match will almost certainly be eventful, and the game may be decided by which striker scores more of their chances, so having James as an option to supply Kane could be vital.