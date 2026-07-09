Preview: Norway vs England - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jul 2026 14:39

Fighting for the right to potentially end Argentina's World Cup 2026 title defence, Norway and England cross paths at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday evening, in a mouthwatering Miami quarter-final.

The Three Lions laughed in the face of pre-match adversity in the last 16, overcoming co-hosts Mexico 3-2, as did the Scandinavians in their 2-1 upset of Brazil.

Match preview

Two years on from Alan Shearer's memorable "pressure is for tyres" epithet at Euro 2024, a new colloquialism has been coined after England's 2,200-metre triumph; altitude is for planes.

A kickoff time farce, the perpetual right-back crisis and Mexico's impeccable tournament record represented additional hurdles for Thomas Tuchel's men to overcome, and some fans perusing the best World Cup betting sites could have been forgiven for taking a punt on the co-hosts in the Azteca cauldron.

However, brace scorer Jude Bellingham, penalty aficionado Harry Kane, big Dan Burn and every athlete in white made the lack of sleep worthwhile for England fans, who witnessed the 10-man Three Lions reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Supporters witnessed an unfamiliar yet unwavering England team at the Azteca, where the Three Lions posted their lowest-ever possession total in a World Cup match on record - 33.2% - but exhibited devastating counter-attacking and diligent defending in equal measure.

England now head to Florida on a three-match winning streak - scoring at least twice in all of those victories - while earning six successes form their last seven matches all told, the solitary blip being the goalless draw with Ghana.

However, continental clashes on the global stage have been England's kryptonite in recent times; five of the Three Lions' last six World Cup knockout exits have come at the hands of European teams, including each of their last three.

Norway vs. England World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Preview ?? | "We're Gonna Get Carried Away!"

Norway's sole loss at the 2026 World Cup so far coincidentally came in their only previous match against a European nation - a 4-1 reverse to France with a second-string team - since when Africa and South America have proven no match for the rampant rowers.

Erling Haaland exuded ultimate nonchalance when picking out the bottom corner from nothing against Brazil, after he had already headed his nation into the lead against the five-time winners, whose 100th-minute Neymar penalty was far too little, far too late.

Making a mockery of Carlo Ancelotti's major-tournament nous, Norway maintained their exceptional record of having never lost to Brazil in senior men's football, while reaching the last eight of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Norway FIFA Ranking 31 Participations 3 Best Result Quarter-finals Our Prediction Last 16 Tactical approach Stale Solbakken plays a 4-3-3 that can shift to a 4-2-3-1, with the structure designed to allow Haaland and Sorloth to play together. Norway are built to be hard to break down out of possession, with Sander Berge as the midfield engine and Martin Odegaard the creative link between midfield and attack. Read the full World Cup 2026 guide →

Entertaining the neutrals as well as their fervent fanbase, Stale Solbakken's side have scored (12 in total) and conceded (nine) in each of their five World Cup games so far; the only previous team to reach the semi-finals while netting 10 goals and shipping 10 goals is the 1954 West Germany side, who went on to become champions.

However, Norway have never beaten a fellow European team in the World Cup, nor have they managed to score in any of their last four meetings with England, who lead the head-to-head total with seven wins to two.

Not since 2014 have the two quarter-finalists locked horns though - Wayne Rooney's penalty carried England to a 1-0 friendly win that day - and it would be no shock to see spot kicks determine who meets Argentina or Switzerland in the final four.

Norway World Cup form:

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Norway form (all competitions):

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England World Cup form:

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England form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA

Unless a Donald Trump-recommended review and controversial reprieve is on the way, England will be without Jarell Quansah for the quarter-finals after the Bayer Leverkusen defender's straight red card for a high tackle on Mexico's Jesus Gallardo.

With Reece James still a hamstring doubt, Tuchel should play it safe and promote the fit-again Djed Spence back to the starting lineup, although one of John Stones and Ezri Konsa could alternatively shuffle over.

On the injury front, England's jubilation at the Azteca was somewhat soured by a bizarre accident involving Jordan Henderson, who damaged his wrist in a mishap with the advertising hoardings and has been ruled out for the rest of the World Cup after undergoing surgery.

Marc Guehi and Declan Rice were also restricted to individual work earlier this week, but there is nothing to suggest that either man is at risk of missing the Miami battle.

Meanwhile, Norway left-back David Moller Wolfe was forced off just before the end of the last-16 win over Brazil, but he has resumed full training and is not a concern whatsoever for the quarter-finals.

Solbakken therefore has the best kind of selection dilemmas with a full squad, as both Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup - who set up both goals last time out - are threatening to displace Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa respectively.

Still vying for the Golden Boot with seven goals to his name, Haaland has converted 39% of his shots at the World Cup so far, the best rate of any player with 15+ attempts at the tournament since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

We say: Norway 2-2 England (a.e.t, England win on penalties)

Norway's propensity to score and concede will surely come to the fore once again at the Hard Rock Stadium, where Tuchel's men can counter-attack at pace but can be dealt a Haaland-sized hammer blow with just one defensive error.

One-hundred and 20 minutes of football should not be enough to separate these two sides, in a contest that will almost certainly live up to the pre-game hype, but England's experience in major tournament shootouts may be the deciding factor.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.