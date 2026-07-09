Transfer news and rumours: Johan Manzambi to Newcastle, Monaco to sell Paul Pogba, Danny Ings to League One

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jul 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 15:00

Newcastle United have reportedly agreed a deal with Freiburg to sign promising midfielder Johan Manzambi this summer.

The Magpies recently confirmed the arrival of midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax on a five-year deal, their third summer signing after attacker Bazoumana Toure and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.

Eddie Howe’s side have funds to spend after generating around £169m from the sales of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, and they are seemingly ready to fork out a significant chunk of that on Manzambi.

Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg claims that Newcastle have reached a full agreement with Freiburg to sign the 20-year-old for €60m (£51.2m).

The Magpies are now said to be finalising the last details of the agreement with Manzambi, with a long-term contract prepared.

Aston Villa were allegedly in the race to sign Manzambi following Amadou Onana’s ACL injury, but Newcastle are now viewed as the ‘clear favourites’.

Manzambi has been one of Switzerland’s standout players at this 2026 World Cup, contributing to five goals (three goals, two assists) in just four games, but he is likely to miss Sunday’s quarter-final clash with Argentina due to injury.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Pogba’s future at Monaco is uncertain amid injury woes

Over in France, Monaco are reportedly weighing up whether to sell midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

The 33-year-old joined the Ligue 1 club last summer, signing a two-year deal, after his original four-year doping ban was reduced to 18 months.

However, Pogba endured an injury-plagued 2025-26 season with Monaco and played for just 115 minutes across six appearances in all competitions.

Monaco are now considering whether to cut Pogba’s deal short, with the club’s CEO Thiago Scuro admitting that the midfielder’s situation is “complicated”.

Speaking to Get French Football News, Scuro said: “It is a complicated topic because we have a lot of respect for Paul, for the person he is. Since he arrived, he has been very positive.

“It is also true that, last year, the project didn't work well because when we started with him in the summer, the expectations were very different to what happened. I think that we have to be fair with him, follow his preparation every week, how he will progress physically and technically and then it will be the manager's decision.

“We have the summer to see what level we will see from Pogba. He could [leave at the end of the summer]. With Paul, it has always been a very open and transparent relationship.

“If, at some point, the expectations of the player are different to the expectations of the club, we will have to speak to find a solution. The performance will give all the answers that we need. Maybe he will stay, maybe he will leave.”

Pogba had previously been earning £290,000 per week during his second spell at Manchester United, but it is now understood that he is pocketing only £44,000 per week at Monaco.

© Imago

Ings set for Leicester medical ahead of joining League One club

Elsewhere, Danny Ings is reportedly on the verge of joining League One side Leicester City on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old striker is currently a free agent after spending last season in the Championship with Sheffield United, scoring just two goals in 23 games.

The Telegraph claims that Ings is now expected to become a new Leicester player on a one-year deal and is set to arrive at the club’s Seagrave training ground in the next few days to complete a medical.

Ings is an experienced striker who has played 240 times in the Premier League with Liverpool, Southampton, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

He also represented Bournemouth and Burnley at the beginning of his career, while he received three senior international caps for England, one in 2015 and two in 2020.

Ings is set to join a Leicester side who endured a torrid 2025-26 campaign and suffered relegation from the Championship, 10 years after famously winning the Premier League title.