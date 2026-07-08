Arsenal transfer news: Gunners receive major 'boost' after Bruno Guimaraes decision

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jul 2026 18:47

Arsenal may have received a major boost in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Premier League champions are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazil international.

The Gunners reportedly saw a verbal offer worth less than £60m rejected by the Magpies, who insisted that their captain is not for sale.

However, Guimaraes could become the next high-profile name to leave St James' Park after Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, bringing an end to four and a half years of outstanding service.

According to The Athletic, Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave the club and join Arsenal, a development that could have a significant impact on the Magpies' transfer plans.

Bruno Guimaraes set for Newcastle exit?

© Imago / News Images

Guimaraes has been the heartbeat of Newcastle since joining from Lyon in the January transfer window of 2022.

The Brazilian has scored 31 goals in 195 appearances for the Magpies and has consistently played with pride and passion.

However, recent reports suggest that Guimaraes has grown frustrated with the club's direction following a number of high-profile departures in recent transfer windows.

Guimaraes was part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup, starting every match before their last-16 elimination to Norway.

Arsenal receive massive boost in Bruno Guimaraes chase

© Imago / Sportimage

The Gunners are reportedly preparing an improved offer for Guimaraes after their opening bid was rejected, and the latest development will come as welcome news for Mikel Arteta's side.

A natural leader and complete midfielder, Guimaraes would be an outstanding addition to Arsenal's squad and significantly strengthen their midfield options.

At 28, Guimaraes is in the prime of his career and would provide Arteta with a proven Premier League option capable of partnering or deputising for Declan Rice.

Guimaraes has two years remaining on his contract, but all signs suggest Newcastle supporters may already have seen the last of their captain.