Arsenal transfer news: What Gunners 'plan to do' next after Newcastle reject Bruno Guimaraes approach

By Saikat Mandal | 26 Jun 2026 20:16

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a second approach for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, while several other key players, including Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, continue to attract interest from rival clubs.

Arsenal have reportedly held talks with the midfielder's representatives, but Newcastle have made it clear that their captain is not for sale.

According to the Daily Mail, the Gunners are preparing a fresh proposal for Guimaraes, who is currently representing Brazil at the World Cup.

Arsenal could yet face rejection for Bruno Guimaraes

© Imago / News Images

Arsenal's opening verbal proposal for the midfielder was reportedly worth less than £60m and was swiftly rejected.

The 28-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park, and Newcastle are unwilling to part ways with their captain.

The report claims that Newcastle are also expected to reject Arsenal's second approach, despite the Brazilian emerging as one of the Gunners' priority targets this summer.

Guimaraes has not informed Newcastle that he wants to leave, and it remains unclear whether he has any intention of departing or opening talks over a new contract.

Arsenal looking to sign new midfielders this summer

© Imago / Every Second Media

After winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years and reaching the Champions League final, Arsenal are looking to strengthen an already star-studded squad.

Mikel Arteta wants to add greater depth and quality in midfield, and the Gunners have already been linked with several high-profile targets.

Arsenal have also reportedly shown interest in Guimaraes's Newcastle teammate Tonali, who is also being targeted by Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London club were also linked with Mateus Fernandes, but they have reportedly cooled their interest after deciding that West Ham United's £80m valuation is too high.