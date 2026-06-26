Why Elliot Anderson to Man City will ruin the transfer market for Liverpool, Man United and the rest of the Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jun 2026 21:41

Elliot Anderson is on the verge of completing a blockbuster move to Manchester City after an agreement worth at least £116m was reached on Friday.

Initial reports had suggested that the fee agreed was closer to £130m, but whatever the truth of the transfer, it is certain to have significant ramifications on the rest of the Premier League.

A number of teams are thought to be keen on strengthening their midfields - Arsenal are said to have had a bid for Bruno Guimaraes turned down - and their plans may soon encounter further stumbling blocks.

Selling clubs will likely look at the price Nottingham Forest have secured and adjust their demands accordingly, potentially leading to a long and difficult summer for the division's top sides when shopping in the market.

Here, Sports Mole explains why Andersons's transfer to City may have ruined the summer transfer window.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Adam Wharton, Alex Scott, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali: Untouchable?

There has been surprisingly little activity amongst the Premier League's biggest clubs so far this summer, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal taking a slower approach.

That does not mean that those sides do not need additions, with United and Liverpool in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

Arsenal are the current champions, but if they want to experience an era of dominance, they arguably must find the right partner for Declan Rice.

Other sides such as Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to build over the coming years, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes linked to the Londoners.

However, the proposed sale of Anderson to City means Spurs, Liverpool, Arsenal and United may have to be prepared to spend significantly more if they wish to secure talent from the Premier League.

Crystal Palace could look at the deal Forest agreed with the Citizens and set the price of Adam Wharton accordingly, meaning any negotiations might start around £100m.

If Arsenal wish to sign Guimaraes, then there is a chance they will have to get close to the £105m they paid for Rice, but such a fee would have an impact on their ability to complete other deals.

Only two midfielders have moved for over £100m, but those figures may be the new norm moving forward, a frightening prospect for teams looking to reach the top.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why Anderson to City may be bad for the rest of the Premier League

Clubs from the Premier League may have to look abroad for alternative targets this summer, and that could lead to a relative lack of movement between sides in England.

Teams like Brighton factor the sale of talent into their operating model, and should the biggest sides in the division look elsewhere, that could prove financially problematic.

While the likes of Palace and Bournemouth might find it easier to remain competitive in the short term by keeping their stars, members of their squads may increasingly look to run down their deals in order to force a move.

Players' relationships with their clubs might also become strained if they attempt to push for a move like Alexander Isak did in the summer of 2025 amid interest from Liverpool.

Younger stars could be reluctant to sign for a midtable side without insisting on a release clause being inserted into their contract, but some Premier League clubs will naturally dislike the idea of being made to accept a potentially below-value offer.

With prices as out of control as they are, there will inevitably come a breaking point, and perhaps Anderson's transfer to Manchester City will accelerate the Premier League to that moment.