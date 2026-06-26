Manchester City transfer news: Citizens join race for World Cup sensation Ayyoub Bouaddi

By Axel Clody | 26 Jun 2026 05:56

Ayyoub Bouaddi is unlikely to remain at Lille this summer, but pinning down where the 18-year-old will be playing next season is becoming increasingly difficult, with Manchester City now the latest club to enter the picture.

Bouaddi, who chose Morocco over France for his international career, has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 World Cup, catching the eye in Morocco's Group H campaign.

Real Madrid had sent scouts to the tournament to monitor the Lille midfielder closely, but according to AS, boss Jose Mourinho has since moved away from the teenager as a priority target, instead preferring the more experienced — and considerably more expensive — Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, with the Blues demanding in excess of £85m.

Manchester City emerge as new Bouaddi suitors

© Imago / PA Images

While PSG retain a strong interest in the dossier, journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed on Radio Marca that Manchester City are now also in the frame.

The Citizens are set for a significant transition next season, both at the touchline, with Pep Guardiola handing over to Enzo Maresca, and potentially in midfield, with Bernardo Silva set to join Real Madrid.

Bouaddi is contracted to Lille until June 2029, and the French club are holding out for a minimum of £60m, with ambitions of making this one of the top three sales in their history.

Whether City will be prepared to match that figure while also pursuing a deal for Elliot Anderson — reportedly available for £127m — remains to be seen.

Bouaddi's own ambitions will shape his decision

© Iconsport / Shaquan Woody/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA

Bouaddi has no shortage of options this summer, with PSG, Manchester City and Arsenal all competing for his signature. But the teenager has made his own position clear: he will only consider a move if he is guaranteed a key role at his next club.

That condition could work against several of his suitors, with some clubs potentially unwilling to promise a starting place to an 18-year-old, however talented. The more he impresses at the World Cup, the stronger his negotiating hand will be when the time comes to choose his destination.