Elliot Anderson to Manchester City: Midfielder close to sealing British record move as 'transfer package' revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 19:53

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is reportedly closing in on a blockbuster transfer move to Manchester City this summer.

The Citizens have led the race for Anderson throughout the transfer window, although negotiations for the 23-year-old have proven far from straightforward.

Having secured their Premier League status, Forest have refused to lower their demands and have already rejected a £120m offer from City.

Despite that setback, there has remained a growing belief that Manchester City would eventually find a breakthrough, and the two clubs now appear to be edging closer to an agreement.

Elliot Anderson to Manchester City: Midfielder to seal British record move?

© Imago / Action Plus

According to the Daily Mail, Anderson is moving closer to a British-record transfer to Manchester City.

The two clubs remain in constant dialogue, with further talks reportedly expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

Forest are said to be holding out for a package worth close to £130m, a figure that would make Anderson one of the most expensive players in football history.

Should the deal be completed, it would surpass Alexander Isak's £125m move to Liverpool last summer.

Declan Rice currently holds the record as the most expensive British player after his £105m transfer to Arsenal, but Anderson would comfortably eclipse that figure if he joins City.

Elliot Anderson would be statement signing for Man City

© Imago / SOPA Images

Forest signed Anderson from Newcastle United for just £15m two years ago, and few could have predicted such a remarkable rise in value over such a short period.

His rapid development underlines just how highly he is now regarded, with Anderson viewed as an ideal fit for the positional style favoured by Enzo Maresca, who is expected to replace Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City would also be unlikely to pursue Enzo Fernandez if they secure Anderson's signature, potentially leaving Real Madrid in a stronger position to move for the Chelsea midfielder.