World Cup last 32: Best and worst games we could see in knockout stage including Portugal vs. England, Brazil vs Netherlands

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 21:07

After over two weeks of group-stage action - containing an expanded 12 groups and 48 countries - the knockout stages of the World Cup start on Sunday night (June 28), when the football with real jeopardy will commence.

The nature of the tournament's expansion means that basically none of the international powerhouses are in danger of being eliminated at the group stage, with the make-to-break moments still to come.

Another result of the 48-team design of this summer's World Cup has been that clashes between elite footballing nations in the group stage have been absent, perhaps with the exception of Brazil versus Morocco in New Jersey on June 13.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the best and worst games that we could see in the World Cup round of 32.

WORLD CUP 2026: LAST 32 BEST POTENTIAL FIXTURES

© Iconsport / Danilo Fernandes, Fotoarena, Sipa USA

BRAZIL VS. NETHERLANDS (29 JUN, 8PM BST)

After a comfortable 3-0 win over Scotland in their third match of the World Cup on Wednesday night, Brazil secured top spot in Group C on goal difference, meaning that they will play the runners-up of Group F at Houston Stadium on June 29.

With Tunisia guaranteed to finish bottom and out of the tournament, it is a three-horse race between the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden for top spot in the section during the final round of fixtures.

Japan can leapfrog Ronald Koeman's side if they are able to better their result, whilst Sweden can claim top of the pile if they beat Samurai Blue and the Netherlands fail to beat the Eagles of Carthage.

PORTUGAL VS. ENGLAND (3 JUL, 12AM BST)

The chances of our second fixture are a little lower, however, only a few things would need to occur on matchday three for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and England to meet at Toronto Stadium on July 3.

The Canadian venue is set to host the round-of-32 clash between the runners-up of both Groups K and L, with Portugal and the Three Lions anything-but assured of top spot in their respective sections.

Ronaldo and company need to beat Colombia on Sunday morning to avoid a second-placed finish, whilst England could lose control of top spot in their group if they fail to beat Panama and Ghana secure a win over Croatia.

NETHERLANDS VS. MOROCCO (30 JUN, 2AM BST)

Netherlands feature once again in this section and will face Morocco at Monterrey Stadium on June 30 if they top Group F, with Japan and Sweden facing each other during the final round of group-stage fixtures.

One of three Mexican venues at the tournament, Monterrey Stadium would play host to a matchup between the seventh and eighth spots in the FIFA rankings, representing the strength of the tie at a point where 32 teams still remain in the competition.

WORLD CUP 2026: LAST 32 WORST POTENTIAL FIXTURES

© Iconsport / Lucio Tavora / Xinhua

SOUTH AFRICA VS. CANADA (JUN 28, 8PM BST)

It feels bad writing this because one of the co-hosts catches a stray, but the 2026 World Cup's first confirmed round-of-32 tie is a prime example of how an expanded tournament dilutes the quality of the knockout stage.

The fact that this fixture at Los Angeles Stadium on June 28 has landed football fans with a less-than-inspiring fixture is no surprise given that it will be consisted between the runners-up of Group A and Group B - two of the weakest sections in the entire competition.

The tie should get some bonus points for having one of the hosts, however, Canada will cross the border away from home and play this knockout clash on American soil, in front of 70,000 supporters in Inglewood.

PARAGUAY VS. IRAN (JUL 3, 7PM BST)

Despite their insipid performance against the United States on matchday one, Paraguay still have the chance to finish second in Group D after a shock victory over pre-tournament dark horses Turkey.

If so, the South Americans would fight for a last-16 spot at Dallas Stadium in Texas on July 3 against the runners-up from a weak Group G, potentially Iran, who have fought well to draws with Belgium and New Zealand so far.

SWITZERLAND VS. ALGERIA (JUL 3, 4AM BST)

After becoming the first side to defeat a host nation at this summer's tournament, Switzerland have officially topped Group B ahead of Canada, setting up a last-32 tie with one of the eight best third-placed finishers.

That opponent could arrive from Group J, where an Algeria side containing an over-the-hill Riyad Mahrez stumbled to a 2-1 victory over Jordan during their most recent match, putting the African side in third spot for now.