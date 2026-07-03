Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso handed big boost in Blues' pursuit of 'expendable' £55m target

By Lewis Blain | 03 Jul 2026 07:38 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 07:44

Chelsea have been handed a potential boost in their pursuit of defensive reinforcements as Xabi Alonso prepares to reshape his squad this summer.

The Blues are exploring several options across the backline, with Maxence Lacroix among their 'priority' targets and uncertainty surrounding the future of Malo Gusto.

Now, another France international could become available for a significantly reduced asking price.

Chelsea handed boost in Jules Kounde race

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Chelsea remain interested in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, who could reportedly be available for around £55 million this summer.

According to reports, the LaLiga champions now view the 27-year-old as 'expendable' as they look to reshape their squad and remain cautious over Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The Catalan giants are said to have sounded out previous suitors, including Chelsea and Liverpool, with Kounde's valuation dropping from the £70 million region to around £55 million.

Chelsea have not yet made a formal approach, but Xabi Alonso's interest is believed to remain, with the defender's versatility making him an attractive option at Stamford Bridge.

Jules Kounde can replace Malo Gusto – and be better

© Imago / Action Plus

Kounde is capable of operating at both centre-back and right-back, although any move could depend on Chelsea's other defensive business. Lacroix is currently viewed as a priority in central defence, while Gusto has been linked with a move to Manchester City and a reunion with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

Should Gusto leave Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea could do far worse than replacing him with Kounde.

The Barcelona defender would arrive with significantly more experience at the highest level, having won seven major honours during his time in Spain. He has also established himself as a regular for France and is currently a starter for one of the strongest squads at the 2026 World Cup.

That pedigree could be invaluable for a young Chelsea side attempting to return to the top of the Premier League under Alonso.

Kounde also offers greater tactical flexibility than Gusto. His ability to play naturally as both a right-back and centre-back would give Alonso multiple options, particularly given his preference for systems that can switch between a back three and back four.

At £55 million, Kounde would not be cheap, but he is a proven international defender entering his prime years. If Gusto does leave for Manchester City, replacing him with a player of Kounde's quality and experience could actually leave Chelsea stronger at right-back than they were before.