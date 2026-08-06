Chelsea transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 6

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Thursday, August 6!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at Stamford Bridge, as new manager Xabi Alonso shapes his squad for his maiden Premier League season at the helm.

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 6?

The most eyebrow-raising Chelsea story on August 5 was the revelation that Alonso is a genuine admirer of Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi and has informed the club of his interest in the Spain international, who was recruited by the Gunners last summer for around £60m.

Any deal is considered highly unlikely given that Arsenal paid a significant fee for Zubimendi only 12 months ago and view him as central to their title defence alongside Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes, making Chelsea's admission of interest more a declaration of appreciation than an active pursuit.

Chelsea went down 1-0 to Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, with Mykhaylo Mudryk making an appearance following his long-awaited return to the squad since his doping ban was lifted, after Alonso confirmed he was impressed by the Ukrainian's first sessions back in training.

Nicolas Jackson was substituted early in the Juventus fixture, though the departure was reportedly precautionary rather than injury-related, maintaining the uncertainty around whether the Senegal international or Emmanuel Emegha will be the forward who departs before September.

Pep Chavarria remains on the verge of completing his move from Rayo Vallecano as the Marc Cucurella replacement, with personal terms long since agreed and the announcement expected imminently.

Manchester City's direct contact with Pedro Neto's representatives creates a decision point for Chelsea over whether to sell a player who contributed significantly under Maresca, with Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be interested should Savinho's departure be confirmed.

The Zubimendi situation is a reminder that Alonso's ambitions for this squad have not been satisfied by the arrivals already made, and the midfielder market may yet see further activity before the window closes.