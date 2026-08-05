Chelsea 0-1 Juventus: Xabi Alonso admits Mykhaylo Mudryk return after 616-day absence was "emotional"

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso says that handing Mykhaylo Mudryk an opportunity against Juventus on Wednesday was an 'emotional experience'.

Less than a week ago, Mudryk was serving a four-year ban for a doping offence, but that was lifted on Friday afternoon.

Having flown to Hong Kong to link up with the first-team squad, Mudryk moved into contention for an instant appearance by Alonso.

In the 82nd minute of a 1-0 defeat to Juventus, Mudryk was introduced to a huge ovation, and looked relatively sharp for a player who lasted played 616 days ago.

Speaking at a press conference, Alonso acknowledged that he was delighted to provide the Ukrainian star his return to football.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alonso speaks on Mudryk Chelsea return

The Spaniard told reporters: "For sure, I'm really pleased for him. It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back, especially when I told him that before the game that was my idea, that he could play 10-15 minutes.

"He was thrilled, for sure. It was, after such a long period, to be back on the pitch, it was a great feeling for him and a great feeling for everyone as well."

Mudryk will hope to make another outing for Chelsea when they play AC Milan on Saturday.

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Why did Colwill, Palmer miss Chelsea, Juventus friendly?

Meanwhile, Alonso played down any concerns regarding the absences of Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer for the Juventus game.

He said: "They had a few, not injuries, discomforts. Cole with a whack and Levi as well, so no point to take today's risk and hopefully they will be fine for Saturday.

On Palmer, he added: "It's a whack, a contact injury that he had against Spurs. So it's not that."

Chelsea have now lost successive friendly matches, the other coming to Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-1 scoreline last weekend.