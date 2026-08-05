Chelsea team news: Juventus friendly XIs confirmed as Mykhaylo Mudryk plan becomes clear

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has been named on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Juventus.

At Tuesday's press conference, Xabi Alonso hinted that the returning Ukrainian was ready to feature, despite only seeing a doping ban lifted as recently as Friday.

However, as perhaps was to be expected, Mudryk is not selected in the starting lineup for the showdown with the Serie A giants in Hong Kong.

Nevertheless, there are a number of eye-catching selections, including Danny Welbeck being handed his debut after a transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion was confirmed over the weekend.

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Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is selected between the sticks having overcome a minor injury, while 16-year-old Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli starts in central midfield.

Geovany Quenda also comes into the team for a first start in Chelsea colours, seemingly on the right flank with Jamie Gittens on the left.

Interestingly, Alonso will also take a look at Joao Pedro in the number 10 role, despite the perception that he is the first-choice number nine at Stamford Bridge.

Both Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer have been left out of the squad with what are believed to be minor issues.

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Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Palestra, Fofana, Tosin, Hato; Caicedo, Nicoll-Jazuli; Quenda, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Welbeck

Juventus XI: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Celik, Locatelli, Douglas Luiz, Boga, Miretti, Cambiaso, Milik