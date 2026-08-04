Chelsea vs. Juventus: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Darren Plant | 04 Aug 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 10:23

Chelsea continue their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Blues are participating in the first of three games that will take place this week, the others coming against AC Milan and Johor Darul Ta'zim over the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Xabi Alonso's next game as Chelsea manager.

What time does Chelsea vs. Juventus kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Chelsea vs. Juventus being played?

This friendly between Chelsea and Juventus will be staged at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

The venue, which hosted a friendly between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur last year, has a capacity of 50,000.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Juventus in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season fixture will not be available to watch on television in the UK.

Online streaming

In the UK, the game will be televised live on CFC+, Chelsea's in-house video streaming service.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on CFC+, as well as the club's YouTube channel. Key moments of the game are also expected to be available to see via the club's official X account.

What is at stake for Chelsea and Juventus?

While nothing is particularly at stake for Chelsea, Alonso will want his players to bounce back from Saturday's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite playing for over 40 minutes against 10 men, Chelsea succumbed to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to one of their fierce rivals.

Prior to that, the West Londoners recorded a 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers. You can click here to see what Alonso may or may not have learned from the opening two matches.

Meanwhile, Juventus have quietly put together an impressive start to pre-season where they have kept three successive clean sheets.

After a goalless draw with Basel, a 1-0 win has been posted away at Standard Liege before a 2-0 home victory against Nice.

> Click here to read our full match preview on Chelsea against Juventus