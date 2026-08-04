Real Madrid transfer news: a dispute between agents stalls Yan Diomande move

By Axel Clody | 04 Aug 2026 09:10

The negotiation between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig over Yan Diomande has hit an unexpected obstacle away from the pitch.

While it seemed the biggest challenge would be convincing the German club to lower their asking price of more than £85m, an even trickier issue has emerged: a dispute between agents claiming the right to represent the Ivorian forward.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the conflict has already reached FIFA and could delay completion of the move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The central clash involves Maxidel Management, the player's former agency, and Roc Nation Sports, the company owned by rapper Jay-Z and Diomande's current representatives.

Dispute could force Real Madrid to wait on Diomande

© Imago / HMB-Media

Maxidel maintain they still hold representation rights over the forward up until his departure from RB Leipzig and are demanding a share of the transfer commission.

Real Madrid, however, negotiated directly with Roc Nation and, according to the Spanish publication, were not aware of the scale of the dispute when talks began.

The issue goes beyond a simple commercial disagreement. According to Marca, Maxidel are attempting to block the transfer from being completed without their involvement, while Roc Nation insist they are the player's sole official representative.

That scenario leaves Real Madrid with three possible options: negotiate in parallel with Maxidel, wait for an agreement between the two agencies, or await a FIFA ruling on registering the transfer.

Beyond that, the Spanish club are also treating another matter with caution: image rights. Real Madrid traditionally retain a stake in the commercial exploitation of their players' image, and are therefore keen to ensure there are no pending legal disputes before signing the contract.

According to Marca, the dispute is even more complex than it first appears. Beyond Maxidel, other parties are also claiming rights linked to Diomande's career. One is the company Rainbow, which claims to hold rights over the exploitation of the forward's image and has ongoing proceedings against both Maxidel and Roc Nation.

Another key figure is Dez Bamba, an agent who has followed Diomande since the early stages of his career in the Ivory Coast and who is also engaged in a legal dispute with the Blue Crow group, the organisation responsible for bringing him to European football.

The result is a genuine legal puzzle involving different contracts signed throughout the player's development.

How the dispute over Diomande began

© Imago / motivio

The origins of the confusion trace back to the early years of the forward's career. Born in Abidjan, Diomande first caught attention as a teenager playing for the AFI Sud Comoe academy, chaired by Dez Bamba himself.

His talent attracted international interest during an Under-17 tournament in Ghana in 2022, where he scored five goals and began being watched by European clubs. At the time, a Russian academy attempted to sign him, but the move was blocked.

The Blue Crow group took charge of the player's development, initially bringing him to their academy in Dubai before transferring him to DME Academy in the United States. It was during this period that clubs including Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Rangers began monitoring his progress.

In 2023, the forward's career took an unexpected turn. With his US visa expiring, Diomande was forced to return to the Ivory Coast, and it was at this point that conflicts between agents began.

According to Marca, Rainbow began working with a different representative without informing Blue Crow and even attempted to send the player to Olympiacos. Blue Crow responded and managed to convince Diomande to sign a pre-contract with Leganes, a club belonging to the same business group.

A few months later, now in Spain, his rise became meteoric. He first played for the Under-19 side, then the B team, before making his LaLiga debut in March 2025, fittingly against Real Madrid. After just a few months in Spanish football, Diomande had become one of the most coveted players in Europe.

RB Leipzig decided to pay Leganes' £17m release clause, even considering it a significant investment for a player with such limited experience in professional football. In Germany, however, the forward quickly justified the gamble.

His performances in the Bundesliga and a strong campaign at the 2026 World Cup caused his value to skyrocket, turning him into one of the top targets on the European market. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain entered the race, but the Spanish club have taken the lead in negotiations in recent weeks.

Roc Nation entered the picture after contact with Vinicius Junior

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Ropero

Still according to Marca, the change in representation happened recently. After speaking with Vinicius Junior and meeting with Roc Nation executives in the United States, Diomande decided to sign with the company linked to Jay-Z, which also represents players including Vinicius and Endrick.

That decision triggered the current legal battle. Maxidel insist their previous agreement remains valid and therefore believe they have the right to lead negotiations with Real Madrid. Roc Nation, meanwhile, maintain they hold the player's authorisation to represent him and handle his transfer.

Despite the impasse, the negotiation is expected to continue moving forward. According to Marca, FIFA does not typically intervene in disputes related to commission payments between agents, meaning that, should Real Madrid and RB Leipzig reach a financial agreement, registering the player is unlikely to face major obstacles.

Even so, the Spanish giants prefer to resolve all outstanding issues before formalising the signing. In the meantime, Diomande continues training separately during RB Leipzig's pre-season as he awaits the resolution of one of this transfer window's most complex deals.