Arsenal transfer news: 'Monstrous' Vinicius Junior update as Mikel Arteta waits for Real Madrid contract decision

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Jul 2026 23:40

Arsenal are reported to have agreed personal terms with Vinicius Junior, and his agency will present a significant offer to Real Madrid.

Mikel Arteta will lead his side out against Girona on Saturday in his side's latest friendly, with the manager busy preparing for the coming Premier League season.

The Gunners have not yet strengthened in any meaningful way ahead of the new campaign, though fans have grown increasingly excited about the possibility of Vinicius Junior joining the club.

Real Madrid are said to be at an impasse with the Brazilian over a new contract - his terms are set to expire next summer - and the Emirates has been touted as a possible destination for him.

Arsenal reporter HandofArsenal claims that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with the winger, and his agency Roc Nations will head into contract talks with Real Madrid armed with a significant offer from the English champions.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: The most important signing of the summer?

The left side of attack has been a key problem area for Arteta, with Gabriel Martinelli only scoring one goal in the Premier League last season.

Leandro Trossard's exit has left the club devoid of reliable production on that side of the pitch, and Vinicius Junior would be an immense upgrade.

The 26-year-old is entering his prime and has a history of consistent production at Real Madrid, especially in the Champions League, while he is also a creative force from out wide.

Perhaps the only risk involved in the deal would be the extraordinary wages that Vinicius Junior would earn at the Emirates as it could make other stars like Declan Rice ask for significantly more when renewing their own contracts.

Vinicius Junior will need consistent supply from midfield - the club's pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes makes sense in that regard - but he is talented enough to succeed in any circumstance.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Ropero

Arsenal's chance to establish a dynasty with Vinicius Junior

Manchester City have been the dominant team in England over the past decade, winning six of the last 10 Premier League titles on offer.

Liverpool managed to win two league titles as well as other trophies in other competitions in that time, but while they had comparable quality to City, they never capitalised on the talent at their disposal.

If Arsenal were to sign Vinicius Junior and Bruno Guimaraes, they would automatically be favourites for the Premier League title in 2026-27.

With Pep Guardiola having left Man City, the opportunity to establish a dynasty is there for the Gunners to grab, but they must be ambitious in the market.