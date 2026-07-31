Real Madrid hand Vinicius Junior 'take-it-or-leave-it offer' amid intense Arsenal interest

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 14:11

Real Madrid have reportedly tabelled one final contract offer for Vinicius Junior, who is wanted by Arsenal.

The future of the 26-year-old at the Bernabeu is up in the air, despite Real Madrid being desperate to retain the services of the Brazilian superstar ahead of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign.

Fresh from winning the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years, Arsenal are known to be massive admirers of Vinicius, who is set to remain with Los Blancos past this summer, as per recent reports.

The former Flamengo star played out a mediocre season by his standards in 2025-26, scoring 16 goals and providing five assists across 36 La Liga matches as the Spanish giants finished second in their domestic league behind Barcelona.

There was also considerable disappointment on the international stage for Vinicius this summer, when Brazil were knocked out at the last-16 stage of the World Cup by Erling Haaland's Norway.

© Imago / IMAGO / Bildbyran / Jon Olav Nesvold

Real Madrid launch final Vinicius offer?

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, Real Madrid are making one final attempt to secure the long-term services of Vinicius at the club, with returning boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring back the glory days.

The report claims that Los Blancos have submitted a 'take-it-or-leave-it offer' to the 26-year-old, who has been trapped in contract negotiations with the Spanish powerhouses for nearly a year.

Given his importance to the Bernabeu cause, Vinicius is supposedly hoping to bag a weekly salary in line with the club's biggest earner Kylian Mbappe, however, Real Madrid are unwilling to change their financial structure.

It is said that the Brazilian could be allowed to depart Los Blancos this summer if he is unable to put pen to paper on new terms - a possibility that would excite potential suitors from across the world of football.

Premier League champions Arsenal are one of the sides keen on a ambitious swoop for Vinicius, as well as clubs in the Saudi Pro League, who would easily meet the player's salary expectations.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal's left-wing problem

During last season's title-winning campaign, Arsenal were heavily reliant on attacking down their right-hand side, with star boy Bukayo Saka carrying the burden of creative responsibility for Mikel Arteta's men.

After reviewing the 2025-26 season, the Gunners are now in the market for a world-class left winger to address that offensive imbalance, with Vinicius representing a blockbuster solution to the issue.

Arteta's troops are low on attackers in that position following the departure of Belgium international Leandro Trossard to Turkish side Besiktas, while Gabriel Martinelli is unlikely to be trusted as a regular starter.