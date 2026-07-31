Barcelona transfer news: Ferran Torres to 'make call' on Barca future amid Tottenham, PSG fondness

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 14:31

Barcelona have reportedly decided their transfer stance regarding Ferran Torres ahead of the new season.

It was reported earlier this month that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur were plotting an ambitious swoop for the Barcelona attacker, who recently lifted the World Cup as part Luis de la Fuente's Spain team.

The 26-year-old is supposedly set for key meetings with Barca's hierarchy to discuss his future at the club whilst the majority of the first-team and academy group are in England for a pre-season camp.

The Catalonia giants play their first official friendly of the summer on Friday night, when the five-time Champions League winners lock horns with Birmingham City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park.

This is the first time that Barca and Blues will meet in over half a century, with Hansi Flick's side understandably favourites for success despite their World Cup-winning cohort being absent.

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Barcelona decide Torres transfer stance?

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona have decided their stance regarding the future of world champion Torres, who has just the single year left on his current deal at Camp Nou.

The report claims that the 26-year-old will be left to decide his own future, with Flick's side content with negotiating a transfer should the player want to move onto a new challenge this season.

On the other hand, Barca are understood to be happy with the performances of Torres over the past two seasons and would give him a considerable role in the first team next season as they fight for a third consecutive La Liga crown.

That being said, the Spaniard is keenly aware that his minutes could reduce massively if Barcelona manage to secure the talents of Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

A number of elite European sides are monitoring the situation of Torres at Camp Nou, with back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain known to be interested in the attacker.

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

Torres's next step

The recipient of his fair share of criticism throughout his career, Torres wrote himself into Spanish football folklore earlier in July, scoring the winning goal of the 2026 World Cup final against Argentina.

The 26-year-old only started one match at the tournament for La Roja as they drew 0-0 with competition minnows Cape Verde during their opening game at Atlanta Stadium, where Vozinha became an instant World Cup cult hero.

No matter whether Torres lines up at Camp Nou next season or not, his summer exploits have guaranteed that he will be adored in Spain and beyond for the remainder of his footballing existence.