Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres facing 'key meeting' at Barcelona amid Paris Saint-Germain interest

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 13:58 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 14:21

Barcelona will reportedly meet with Ferran Torres next week to determine the forward's plans amid significant interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old scored the winning goal in Spain's success over Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday, with the attacker coming off the bench to register in extra-time.

Attentions will now switch to Torres' future at club level, with PSG believed to be keen to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will hold an important meeting with Torres next week, with the Catalan outfit keen to learn the Spaniard's feelings.

The report claims that PSG head coach Luis Enrique is a long-term admirer of Torres, but Barcelona believe that his value has increased significantly following the World Cup.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Torres is being linked with a summer move away from Barcelona

Barcelona allegedly view Torres as an important player, but there is clear uncertainty when it comes to his future given that the player's contract is due to expire next summer.

Torres made the move to Camp Nou from Manchester City in January 2022, and he has represented the Catalan side on 207 occasions, scoring 65 goals and registering 23 assists.

The ex-Valencia youngster scored 21 goals and registered three assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, including 16 goals and two assists in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski has left Barcelona this summer, with the Poland international departing the club following the expiration of his contract.

© Imago

PSG 'keen' on summer move for Torres

Barcelona decided against activating a permanent deal for Marcus Rashford, but the club have signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer.

The La Liga champions are also on the verge of completing a deal Karim Adeyemi, who is set to arrive at the club from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona remain keen on signing Julian Alvarez and will continue to push for the Argentina international, although Atletico Madrid have insisted that the attacker is not for sale.

Whether the La Liga outfit are able to sign Alvarez could impact Torres' future.

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