Man United sign Tynan Thompson: When could exciting 18-year-old make his debut?

By Matt Law | 20 Jul 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 13:41

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenager Tynan Thompson, with the England youth international arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old scored 13 goals and registered six assists for Tottenham Under-21s and Under-18s during the 2025-26 campaign, including seven goals in seven matches in the UEFA Youth League.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Thompson in recent weeks, with Man United said to be determined to secure his signature.

The 20-time English champions have now confirmed his arrival.

"Manchester United have agreed the signing of exciting young winger Tynan Thompson, subject to registration," read a statement from the 20-time English champions. Everyone at United would like to welcome Tynan to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

? We are delighted to announce the signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham.



Welcome to United, Ty! ??? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2026

Man United confirm arrival of £8m Thompson

According to Sky Sports News, the deal for Thompson is worth up to £8m, with Man United paying an initial £4m plus a potential £4m in add-ons.

The report claims that Tottenham have a sell-on clause of 15%.

Journalist Laurie Whitwell has revealed that Thompson has been offered a pathway into the first team, with the youngster set to train with the senior side.

Thompson could be involved in Man United's preparations for the new campaign, with a view to making the first-team squad in the early stages of the season.

The attacker never made a first-team appearance for Tottenham, but he did make the matchday squad on three occasions last term, including against Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

When could Thompson make his debut?

Man United will continue their preparations for the 2025-26 campaign with a friendly against Rosenborg on Friday, and there is a chance that Thompson could be involved in that clash.

The Red Devils will then tackle Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan in their final four friendlies of the summer before beginning their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.