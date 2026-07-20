Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano hints at next midfield target in exciting Red Devils update

By Lewis Blain | 20 Jul 2026 07:54

Manchester United and their ambitious midfield rebuild may not be over yet, despite two major arrivals already being secured this summer.

Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has strengthened his engine room with the additions of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but injuries and departures mean another signing is still being considered.

Fabrizio Romano has now shed light on exactly what the Red Devils are looking for next.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man Utd's midfield plans?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel over the weekend, Romano confirmed that United have ended their interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson and will not revisit a deal.

Instead, the transfer expert explained that United are still assessing the market as they look to complete their midfield rebuild.

Romano outlined the profile Carrick wants to add before the transfer window closes, saying: "Now, it's about picking the third midfielder. Defensive, physical, who can break the lines, who can be an important player in that sense. Manchester United are exploring the market."

Following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's serious knee injury, United are expected to continue assessing multiple options before deciding on their third midfield signing.

Who could Man Utd target next?

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

While Romano did not name specific targets, several midfielders across Europe fit the profile Manchester United are seeking.

One potential option is Manu Kone.

The Roma midfielder is reportedly open to a Premier League move and possesses many of the qualities described, combining defensive aggression with the athleticism to cover ground and drive the team forward. At around £50 million, he would also represent a more attainable signing than some of United's other targets.

Aurelien Tchouameni remains a more ambitious possibility, with some reports labelling him their "dream" signing this summer.

If Real Madrid are genuinely prepared to listen to offers in the region of £77 million, United would be hard-pressed to find a better defensive midfielder anywhere in Europe. However, convincing both the player and Madrid to complete such a deal is likely to prove far more difficult.

Whichever route United take, the priority is clear. Tielemans has added creativity, Santos brings huge potential and Kobbie Mainoo continues to develop, but Carrick still needs an elite ball-winner capable of protecting the defence and dominating midfield battles.

Vote in the Sports Mole World Cup 2026 Readers’ Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2026 World Cup awards; from player of the tournament and breakout star, to best attacker and biggest disappointment.

Voting will be open until 11pm UK time on Monday, July 20, and the winners announced on Tuesday, July 21!