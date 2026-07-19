Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola 'determined' to win Man United battle for £42.5m midfielder in Premier League boost

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Jul 2026 00:21 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 00:38

Liverpool are keen to beat Manchester United to Roma midfielder Manu Kone, the newest report has revealed.

The Merseysiders are embarking upon a new era, with Andoni Iraola leading the side's pre-season campaign having been appointed in place of Arne Slot.

One of the reasons the Reds sacked Slot was because of the weaknesses of the team from a physical perspective, and there are hopes that the new head coach will reinstate the team as one of the fittest teams in the Premier League.

However, the 44-year-old will also need new signings if he is to eliminate Liverpool's weaknesses without the ball next season and challenge for the title.

Football Insider report that Iraola is keen on France midfielder Manu Kone - valued at €50m (£42.48m) by Transfermarkt - and he is determined to secure his services ahead of Manchester United.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Manu Kone to Liverpool: The Ryan Gravenberch replacement?

While many Liverpool fans believe that Alexis Mac Allister should be replaced from the starting lineup, there are also significant concerns regarding Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman has operated as the Merseysiders' number six for two consecutive seasons, and though he enjoyed a strong spell in the first half of 2024-25, he has since struggled in deeper areas.

Gravenberch had previously never operated as a defensive midfielder, and there is an argument that his natural attacking qualities have been blunted by his role change.

Kone would expect to start at Liverpool, and perhaps he could help solve two problems at once by taking Mac Allister out of the starting lineup, but also by moving Gravenberch into a more comfortable position.

© Imago

Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Can Andoni Iraola beat Michael Carrick?

United enjoyed a considerably more productive season than Liverpool, but while they finished in third place with 11 points more than the Merseysiders, both teams were rewarded with Champions League football.

Though Iraola is new to the Reds' dugout, they were able to win the Premier League in Slot's debut season, so it would be foolish to underestimate the current boss during his inaugural campaign.

United have also already signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, meaning Kone may find it difficult to break into the first team.